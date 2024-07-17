Deadpool & Wolverine: Hugh Jackman’s X-Men Post Has Marvel Fans Speculating

Hugh Jackman’s latest social media post has fans, wondering if Cyclops will make an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. On Instagram, the Logan actor has been showing off the promotional world tour centered around this movie. Deadpool & Wolverine’s latest stops included Brazil. During their interviews, Ryan Reynolds actually posed with some goggles that look an awful lot like the pair from the original X-Men films. Those belonged to James Marsden’s version of Scott Summers. While this isn’t official by any means, these social media posts are being carefully measured at every turn. (Can you imagine what kind of cameos are lurking on some of these camera rolls?)

In fact, poor Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been asked about the various cameo rumors at every stop of this tour so far. Director Shawn Levy has had to add in his own denials and dodges on the road to Deadpool & Wolverine. During a press appearance last week, the Deadpool actor literally said, “We are hiding so much.” His director told the fans at a previous screening that “Marvel wouldn’t let us show more.” So, there’s clearly some shenanigans going on here. (Fan reactions to limited footage argue that the current trailers only cover material from the first 35 minutes of the movie. That’s a wild thought.) Maybe next week we’ll all get to hear Marsden finally say the words fans have been waiting to hear.

Ryan Reynolds with some…familiar eyewear

Will James Marsden Show Up For Deadpool & Wolverine?

Could we see Cyclops?

So as speculation runs rampant on the Internet, there is still a week to go before Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters.The original X-Men franchise’s Cyclops addressed the idea of him showing up specifically. James Marsden sat down with The Discourse Podcast to talk about a Marvel return. He said, “Yeah, I eep hearing about that; I can’t walk down the street without someone asking me. So, evidently, there’s a lot of chatter about that.”

But before completely opening up, this can of worms, Marsden was quick to throw a little water on the fire. He couldn’t help stoking the flames a little bit more when he mentioned at Pinewood Studios, where Deadpool & Wolverine is being filmed, is just down the road from where they filmed Sonic the Hedgehog 3. “We just wrapped actually. We were near the Deadpool stages up there in Pinewood actually,” Marsden quipped. “Yeah, this is a little bit of a Pandora’s box.”

In an effort to get things back on track, the actor went back to addressing Sonic 3. He thinks these massive movies are never a sure bet for sequels. “Look, franchises. I even hate that word franchise. A movie where you make several of them. Sequels and you don’t really see that happen often in this world much anymore. So, I feel very proud of what we’ve created and the response from the fans and everything. We just had to get the animation right on that first movie. Great family, Jim’s having a ball there. He’s in his inspiration zone.”

