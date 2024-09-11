Deadpool & Wolverine: Shawn Levy Shares Madonna BTS Video

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy shared a behind-the-scenes look at the "Like a Prayer" recording session. Yes, Madonna's smash-hit has had a resurgence after the phenomenon of this movie. On Instagram, Levy shouted out Heavenly Voices LA bringing us all to our feet with their performance of the popular song. There's a kind of revelatory spirit running throughout Deadpool & Wolverine. That Madonna track is only rivaled by "Bye, Bye, Bye" when it comes to catharsis during the film's runtime. Rob Simonsen really did his thing beefing up the presence for the song by opting for the choir. Check out what Levy had to say about the emotional moment down below!

Levy wrote, "So many of you have reached out about @Rob_Simonsen's magnificent orchestration of @madonna's #likeaprayer. Here's a taste of the magic brought by Heavenly Voices LA. And yes: I did shoot these videos through tears."

Stunt coordinator George Cottle told The Official Marvel Podcast that storyboards for this sequence were when he figured out how big Deadpool & Wolverine was about to be. Ryan Reynolds had a lot of this sketched out in his head with Shawn Levy, but as it was brought to life, they got more and more excited. "When we first talked about it, I saw the storyboards, and the storyboards were incredible," Cottle told them. "The difficulty of pulling off something like that, and the implications of putting all of those pieces of the pies together, are so massive that it never really happened."

"So, when they talked about this very early on, I was like 'Oh, here we go…' But, when you shoot a movie like this, when you commit to a oner, you don't have anywhere else to go," Cottle added. "You are committing to what that one shot is."

How The Iconic "Like A Prayer" Scene Was Born?

(Photo: LIKE A PRAYER - Marvel Studios, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation)

During the past few weeks, the curtains have been peeled back on Deadpool & Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds talked about how that Deadpool Corps musical drop came to be with The Official Marvel Podcast. He's had the vision for that Madonna walk since the Deadpool 2 days. Wolverine and Deadpool getting ready to throw down came to him in a dream and it just kind of stuck. Now, after the movie's whirlwind success, we're all better off for this existing and getting the song stuck in our heads. Check out what the star had to say down below!

"I don't even know. It's like a weird thing. 'Like A Prayer' by Madonna. I was in my head since Deadpool 2, that exact sequence actually just not fighting the Deadpool Corps," Reynolds revealed. "We had to go meet with Madonna, which was kind of an amazing 'pinch me' moment and I sort of felt like she has some authorship over this movie just because it started with that song. The whole movie started with that one song."

Is the "Like a Prayer" fight your favorite part of Deadpool & Wolverine? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!