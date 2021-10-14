Chucky Meets Michael Myers in Official Halloween Kills Crossover Spot

It’s Chucky vs. Michael Myers! Carving pumpkins is child’s play when Chucky meets Michael Myers in a crossover ad promoting Chucky and Halloween Kills. The iconic slasher killers cross paths in a promo aired ahead of the October 12 series premiere of Chucky, the Child’s Play spin-off series now airing on SYFY and USA Network, and Halloween Kills, the next chapter in the Halloween movie saga playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock on October 15. ( This synergistic crossover is possible as SYFY, USA Network, Universal Pictures, and Peacock are all divisions of Comcast’s NBCUniversal.)

Chucky meeting Michael on the small screen comes after Ryan Freimann, Senior Vice President of longtime Halloween franchise producers Trancas International Films, ruled out a Halloween crossover with Nightmare on Elm Street‘s nightmarish monster Freddy Krueger or Friday the 13th‘s hockey-masked murderer Jason Voorhees:

“We always run into that because you always want to have Freddy and Jason and then Leatherface [of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre] has kind of crept into there on the Mount Rushmore of those guys,” Freimann recently told CBR. “I still like to think that Michael being the first is the best and I think each has their own [appeal]. Freddy definitely has his silliness and is interesting. I’ve never truly been a Jason fan but I find merit in all of them.”

Freimann added: “We partner with Universal [Studios] in their horror parks on the Titans of Terror where all four of them are represented, but we try to really keep them on their own. So I don’t think you’ll see a Michael vs. Jason or Michael vs. Freddy on the docket for the future.”

Dimension Films — distributor of five Halloween installments, including the Jamie Lee Curtis starring Halloween H20: 20 Years Later and Rob Zombie’s 2007 reboot — attempted a Halloween/Hellraiser crossover pitting Pinhead against Michael Myers, the silent Shape, after the blockbuster success of New Line Cinema’s Freddy vs. Jason. (Hellraiser franchise star Doug Bradley previously told Den of Geek that creator Clive Barker was uninterested in a typical, titular bout between movie monsters, and the crossover never materialized.)

Like John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween, the original Child’s Play spawned a slasher franchise that has — so far — not had a play date with another icon of horror. In 2017, Child’s Play and Chucky creator Don Mancini told Bloody Disgusting of his pitch for a Chucky vs. Freddy Krueger crossover, tentatively titled Child’s Play on Elm Street.

New episodes of Chucky premiere Tuesdays at 10/9c on SYFY and USA Network. Halloween Kills opens in theaters and is streaming on Peacock on October 15.

