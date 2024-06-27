Knives Out 3: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Addresses Potential Wake Up Dead Man Cameo

Production is now underway on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the highly-anticipated third installment in Rian Johnson's mystery franchise. The Netflix film already boasts a massive ensemble cast, but it has been safe to assume that other actors or public figures might make some sort of cameo in the project. That is especially the case for Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who has either starred in or discreetly cameoed in all of Johnson's films since 2005's Brick. In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, Gordon-Levitt addressed the possibility of him continuing the trend in Wake Up Dead Man.

"I don't know, I don't know," Gordon-Levitt explained. "But he makes only good movies. Rian Johnson is one of the best alive, I think."

What Is Knives Out 3 About?

Plot details for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery are currently unknown, outside of the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc. As those tied to the film have revealed, the newest chapter in the saga will be "very, very different" from both Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman previously told ComicBook. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

Who Is in the Cast of Knives Out 3?

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will be led by franchise star Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as Detective Benoit Blanc. New cast members for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will include Josh O'Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Cailee Spaeny (Civil War, Priscilla), Andrew Scott (Sherlock, Fleabag), Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere), Glenn Close (Dangerous Liaisons, Fatal Attraction), Josh Brolin (No Country for Old Men, Dune), Mila Kunis (Black Swan, Luckiest Girl Alive), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, The Town), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande; Peaky Blinders) and Thomas Haden Church (Sideways, Spider-Man 3).

"I love everything about whodunnits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is. There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies," Johnson shared when announcing the first details around Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. "We're about to go into production on the 3rd one, and I'm very, very excited to share the title, which gives a little hint of where it's going."