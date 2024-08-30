Thunderbolts New Look Brings Back a Subtle Marvel Fan Favorite

Thunderbolts* made a brief appearance during Marvel’s 85th anniversary video release yesterday. The entire team was sitting in an elevator waiting for whatever’s on the other side of those doors to complete their mission. However, Sebastian Stan’s long hair is also back and Marvel fans are thrilled about it. Last time we saw Bucky, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, His hair was cropped close as he was helping Sam Wilson adjust to the mantle of Captain America. It’s been a while though, and that means he’s back to the shaggy cut he had while catching Steve Rogers’ shield menacingly.

It’s pretty clear that Stan is thrilled to be back in the Marvel fold and has missed being around the MCU over the last few years. He hasn’t so much as made an appearance in a post-credits scene lately. But, that’s all poised to change when Thunderbolts* hits theaters next year. Stan told Variety that this re-entry is something that he’s been looking forward to for a while.

First official look at Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

“I’m excited. I’m going to go back basically in a month or so. I’ve missed it. It’s a great cast,” Stan in a new profile from Variety. “The batting average is so high that it’s difficult to always land everything right away. It’s always been a great experience. With this one in particular, I think there’s a lot of good things.”

Why Is This Movie Called Thunderbolts*?

One of the big questions surrounding Thunderbolts* is: What’s with that asterisk? Well, we’ll get answers closer to the release date of this movie. At CinemaCon this year, MCU architect Kevin Feige couldn’t help teasing it. “Yes, you’ll notice the asterisk on Thunderbolts*,” Feige told he capacity crowd. “That is the official title of Thunderbolts* and we won’t talk more about that until after the movie comes out.” So, we’re obviously still waiting. A lot of the other Marvel releases surrounding it on the calendar provide some clues.

Back when the Phase 4, 5, and 6 slate were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con years ago, people theorized that Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* will be linked. Well, the next Captain America trailer is out and there’s no direct links. But, there are some other hints. We know Cap 4 involved Tiamut the Celestial and something with the United States government. In addition, we can assume that the same authority sent Bucky and his team into whatever death trap they’re waiting for in that elevator. So, fans have basically accepted that Thunderbolts* might be a stealth Dark Avengers movie.

