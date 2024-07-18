Superman: Will Reeve Opens Up About Cameo in James Gunn Movie

The DC Universe is headed into a new territory, with James Gunn and Peter Safran shepherding a set of movies and television shows based on DC’s iconic characters. The first film on that roster is Gunn’s Superman, and it was confirmed earlier this month that the movie’s ensemble cast will include Will Reeve, the youngest son of legendary Superman actor Christopher Reeve. Will, who is a real-life journalist and ABC News correspondent, will play a television reporter in the film, and he shed more light on the cameo during a recent interview with TMZ.

“I know the folks making the film, and they’ve been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day, so we made it [happen],” Reeve explained, adding, “I don’t know what I’m allowed to say. It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy…I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I’m on TV for my normal job cuz there was so many people around and I had to memorize one line, but still!”

Superman‘s Cast and Crew

Per DC Studios, Superman tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Terence Rosemore as Otis, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho, Beck Bennett as Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

Christopher Reeve Documentary

This news of Will Reeve’s cameo arrives amid an ongoing celebration of Christopher Reeve’s legacy, which included portraying Superman across multiple films in the 1970s and 1980s. DC Studios is helping distribute an upcoming documentary about Reeve, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, which will get a limited theatrical release later this year.

“I saw the stunningly beautiful documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story a couple weeks ago,” Gunn said in a statement when the acquisition was announced. “It emotionally floored me. Peter & I knew DC Studios needed to be involved & I’m grateful to Peter & our WBD family at Warner Bros, HBO, CNN & Max having worked so hard to acquire it. It’s a wonderful film by wonderful filmmakers not only for people like me who love Reeve’s work but for everyone.”

Superman is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.