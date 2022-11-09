Superman's Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on Comic-Con Appearance Rumors

After a years-long hiatus, Henry Cavill is officially back as Clark Kent / Superman in the DC Universe, returning as the iconic superhero in the post-credits scene of the recently-released Black Adam. Cavill has teased that the cameo is just one of many things to come regarding his tenure as the character, and reports have indicated that a new Superman film led by him could be on the way. Fans were definitely eager to see Cavill back in the role, especially after previous rumors indicated that he would maybe announce his return with great fanfare during Warner Bros.' panel at San Diego Comic-Con this past July. Ultimately, that did not end up being the case, and Cavill addressed the unique challenge of navigating those rumors in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1.

"Yeah, there was a lot," Cavill explained. "Because all the rumors were coming out and obviously I was working and had a lot of people going, 'So, are you going to Comic-Con?' I was like, 'No. No, I'm not.' They're like, 'Ah, but you are, aren't you?' And I was like, 'No, really. I'm not. I'm not.' And then, obviously having the other secret in the back of my head and I was like, 'I'm just gonna have to ride this one out and see what happens.' Then obviously, everyone was so disappointed and I just thought, 'Okay, they're just… Patience. Patience. It will come.'"

How does Henry Cavill's Superman appear in Black Adam?

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has been incredibly vocal about the possibility of a crossover with Cavill's Superman for the many years that the film has been in development. While speaking to ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, Johnson hinted that Cavill's take on the character from Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and both iterations of Justice League is "the Superman of our generation." Ultimately, Cavill appeared in the film's post-credits scene, telling Johnson's Black Adam that they "need to talk."

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," Johnson said at the time. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam is now playing exclusively in theaters.