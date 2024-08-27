Twisters Star Glen Powell Praises Ryan Gosling’s Kenergy

Twisters star Glen Powell shows Ryan Gosling some love on social media today. When a report surfaced about him being a bigger star than the Fall Guy actor, Powell called Gosling a “legend.” (His use of “I’m Just Glen” here sent the Internet into hysterics.) Both men are truly in-demand and despite The Fall Guy‘s soft landing at the box office, people love seeing both of them in projects. Maybe one day, they’ll join forces at a Mojo Dojo Casa House.

The “it” movie star of the moment has been keeping himself busy. Just this week, he gave IndieWire an update on his remake of The Running Man. Powell says that they’re doing production on it right now and he’s trying to balance finishing a degree at the University of Texas. Some men truly do have it all, but don’t expect to see him on the quad this semester.

“I’m not going to be sitting in a class with other students on the regular,” Powell shared. “I’m basically going to be coming back because I have to finish up, but I’m going to be shooting The Running Man in the fall. So I’m going to be in London, but I am going to be going back for proctored exams.”

“So, they’re letting me figure it out [with] distance learning. And I’m obviously going to be coming in, Zooming in for classes and whatnot, but I have to be back for the proctored exams,” the star continued. “So, we’re figuring that out for two or three times a semester, I’ll come back for all my stuff. Edgar has been very nice about letting me finish my degree in the middle of his massive movie.”

Rave Reviews For I’m Just Ken

The unquestioned highlight of last year’s Oscars was Ryan Gosling performing “I’m just Ken” from Barbie. In a rousing musical number, the Platinum haired actor serenaded the audience, brought his friends along for the ride and managed to get slash in on the action. It was a cause of Celebration on social media. Obviously, people inside the Academy were thrilled to have such a dynamic performance be the centerpiece of the festivities.

“Ryan Gosling is a true professional, that man — we met with him on Zooms months ago, talking about that performance,” Academy Awards producer Molly McNearney explained in an interview earlier this year. “Greta Gerwig weighed in creatively as well. He was so committed to it. His choreographer, Many Moore, is exceptional — she was on all the calls. So was Mark Ronson. That’s where the pink suit, and everybody else in black came from — and the stairs in the back. And we did an homage to the candelabra girls: We had Ken-delabra men.”

