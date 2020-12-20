Star Wars: Mark Hamill Says It's Normal For Kids to Gravitate Towards the Dark Side

✖

When it comes to Star Wars advice, there's no one we would rather listen to than Mark Hamill. The legend known for playing Luke Skywalker often takes so social media to share stories about the iconic franchise or offer up some hilarious jokes. Yesterday, the star took it a step further by giving some advice to Stand Up Republic's Evan McMullin. McMullin took to Twitter to share a photo of his nephew watching Star Wars and expressed his concern for the child's affinity towards the Dark Side. Hamill replied to the tweet, assuring McMullin that this is normal for kids and that *most* nephews turn out just fine.

"Highly troubled that my 6-year-old nephew has fallen in with darksiders and the Empire at such an early age. It’s not the McMullin way! ⁦@HamillHimself⁩, I may need your help with this,” McMullin wrote. "I wouldn't worry too much about your nephew, @EvanMcMullin. For some reason, young ones are fascinated with the dark side. When my sons were young, they liked The Joker more than Batman & they turned out reasonably well. (My movie nephew Kylo? Not so much…)," Hamill replied. You can check out the tweets below:

I wouldn't worry too much about your nephew, @EvanMcMullin. For some reason, young ones are fascinated with the dark side. When my sons were young, they liked The Joker more than Batman & they turned out reasonably well. (My movie nephew Kylo? Not so much...) https://t.co/X5ApgUOrP4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 19, 2020

Warning! If you are not caught up on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, there are spoilers ahead!

This week was a huge one for Hamill as his beloved character made an epic cameo on The Mandalorian. While being pinned down by Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) dark troopers, things were not looking good for Mando (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, and the rest of the rescue team until a mysterious hooded figure showed up in an X-Wing to take out the droids with a lightsaber. The character, of course, ended up being Luke Skywalker! The show credited Hamill for the role considering it was his face and voice, but Max Lloyd-Jones stood in as the "Double for Jedi," playing the part on set. On Friday, Hamill posted a tease on social media, writing, "Seen anything good on TV lately?" Yesterday, he posted about keeping the cameo a secret for a year.

"The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! #LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU," Hamill wrote.

This was not Hamill's first appearance on The Mandalorian. The actor also made a secret voice cameo last season. Hamill provided the voice for the bartending droid in the Mos Eisley Cantina in "Chapter Five: The Gunslinger."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.