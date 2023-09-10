Star Wars: Simon Kinberg Compares Scrapped Boba Fett Movie to Marvel's Logan

As Star Wars fan may recall, when Lucasfilm was first purchased by Disney back in 2012 plans were immediately put in place to make new Star Wars movies. This became not only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but other films were also in the works, ones that never got made. In fact, a totally different version of Star Wars: Episode VII was in the works, while a spinoff focused on Boba Fett was in the works with Josh Trank (Chronicle) set to direct and Simon Kinberg (X-Men: Days of Future Past) set to write it. The film never came to be and the character eventually appeared in The Mandalorian and his own series, The Book of Boba Fett, but now we know a bit more of what might have been.

Speaking in a new interview with Polygon, Simon Kinberg was asked about his work on the cancelled project, comparing the movie to 2017's Logan in terms of tone and look. "Tonally like Logan. On the edge of R-rated, though I don't think you'd have a Star Wars movie that could be R-rated," Kinberg revealed. "But at any rate, I think over time, my role morphed as a friend of the court. And so it ranged from being a consultant on the movies, give thoughts, notes, sometimes actual pages for scripts, and obviously co-creating Star Wars Rebels and really staying with that show that I loved. Part of what was so exciting about Rebels was that we were getting to do something that those movies I just mentioned didn't entirely do, which is create a brand-new set of characters."

What's the next Star Wars movie?

As has been the case for Star Wars for a few years now, the future of Star Wars is mostly on Disney+. The success of The Mandalorian TV series has made way for a number of Star Wars TV Shows, but that doesn't mean Star Wars isn't still making plans for the big screen. Though an announced Rogue Squadron movie was seemingly shelved by Lucasfilm, they did announce three new Star Wars movies at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year.

The three new Star Wars movies will all take place in totally different eras of the Star Wars timeline, some separated by thousands of years. Coincidentally, Logan director James Mangold was one of the filmmakers announced to be directing a new Star Wars movie, with Lucasfilm confirming that his movie "will go back to the dawn of the Jedi;" Mangold himself previously compared it to a biblical epic.

Another new Star Wars movie that was announced was a film from Dave Filoni, described as focusing on the New Republic era of the timeline and acting as a "close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series." Finally, Lucasfilm will return to the post-Episode IX point in the timeline with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy set to direct a movie about Daisy Ridley's Rey starting the new Jedi Order.

"As you can see by all the television we've been doing, we're exploring a lot of different storylines. This really spawns from what George Lucas said years ago, that he created Star Wars to move forward and backward along a mythological timeline," Kennedy said. "Now we're looking to broaden that timeline, building a rich future, expanding upon the present, going deep into the past to tell our stories, and we're thrilled to be working with some of the best and most passionate filmmakers on projects that will span the past, the present, and the future."

Boba Fett on the other hand will seemingly appear on the TV side of Star Wars, but where and when is unclear. One could perhaps bet on Boba Fett appearing in the Dave Filoni movie, though when that will be released, or if another season of Book of Boba Fett will be made beforehand, remains to be seen.