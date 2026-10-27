American Horror Story Season 13 Just Proved What the Show Has Always Been Missing & No One Can Deny It

Despite the legacy American Horror Story has built over more than ten seasons on TV, the show has also had its fair share of highs and lows, and eventually, those ups and downs became more noticeable to audiences. These days, everyone seems to agree the earlier seasons were the best and that none of the more recent ones have managed to live up to them. There are several reasons why that might be the case, since we’re talking about a show that’s been around for over a decade and its formula has also started to wear thin. But there’s one element that happened to stop being a regular part of the series after Season 4, and it might also have something to do with why so many fans feel the way they do.

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Anyone who started watching AHS back in 2011 knows just how much Jessica Lange can elevate a story. It doesn’t matter if Sarah Paulson or Evan Peters are also in the cast; Lange has a way of shining so brightly that she can make an entire storyline worth sticking around for. And now, with the new episodes, that’s become pretty obvious. Although the season has gotten a more negative reception overall, Lange has been carrying it on her back since the very first episode.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of American Horror Story: 13.

American Horror Story Season 13 Has Proved the Show Is Better With Jessica Lange

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One of the best things about the new season is the return of the original cast and the crossover between many characters who made TV horror history. But it’s also worth asking whether the show would still have the same audience heading into the season finale if Lange weren’t part of it. Since the new episodes premiered, the response has been less than positive for a few specific reasons, like the pacing, the short episode runtimes, and the excessive references to previous seasons that don’t always help the story feel cohesive. Despite all that backlash, though, Lange has been one of the strongest points, drawing praise from both fans and critics. And with Episode 12, “Sisters in Arms,” which, even with a revelation that didn’t sit well with everyone, proved just how much the actress has been missed since her last appearance in Freak Show (although she briefly returned in Apocalypse).

In the latest episode, we found out that Fiona Goode and Constance Langdon are twin sisters, both daughters of Satan and Sister Jude from Asylum. It’s the kind of wild, unexpected twist that’s typical of this show. But regardless of how you feel about the reveal itself, it gave us the chance to watch Lange play two characters face-to-face and show us why she’s still the heart of the series. And this is because AHS has always been dramatic and unpredictable, no matter what kind of story it was telling. And while plenty of fans bought into that style, there’s no denying that the show hasn’t always been perfect, especially when it comes to its writing. The secret, though, has always been the characters.

Even when everything got completely crazy, you kept watching because you were already invested in the people at the center of the plot — and Lange was pretty much the cherry on top. She always brought depth and personality to every scene. Try to think of a season that was really great without her, and you’ll fail (maybe Hotel is the exception for some people).

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The actress played very different characters throughout the series, but if you think about it, they all had one thing in common: none of them could go unnoticed. Quite the opposite, actually. Constance was cruel, controlling, and full of resentment; Fiona was arrogant, ambitious, and unable to accept the possibility of losing her powers; Sister Jude was authoritarian, with a set of beliefs that hid a lot of contradictions; and Elsa Mars was a woman obsessed with fame, willing to do almost anything to become a star. None of them had to be entirely likable for people to want to see more of them. Actually, part of the fun was watching them naturally steal the spotlight, seeing the choices they made, and finding out just how far each of them was willing to go.

That’s why Lange’s departure after the fourth season was such a big deal. After a while, even though you still remember how great the actress was in the seasons she appeared in, you tend to overlook just how much of a difference she made. AHS continued for years without her, and sure, it would be unfair to say the show hasn’t had good moments since or that nobody else has helped fill the gap she left behind: Paulson, Peters, or Kathy Bates, for example, have all been essential to the series. Still, nobody has quite managed to bring the same thing Lange did. If fans who criticize Season 13 are still tuning in, her presence might have a lot to do with it. She has a way of making a scene interesting even when it might not have been nearly as compelling without her (that’s why so many people have been talking about her scenes with Paul Anthony Kelly).

Can Jessica Lange Save the New Season?

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By now, we already know 13 hasn’t been winning everyone over, and the truth is that some of that might go back further than this season, to when Lange left and other familiar actors also started appearing less frequently. But the problem isn’t that AHS went without a talented cast for years, but that there have been moments when the series seemed to think it had to make up for the absence of its most memorable characters by coming up with complicated stories. A shocking reveal might work in a single episode, for example, but it doesn’t mean much if the audience isn’t invested in the people affected by it. That’s why the characters matter so much, as we’ve already discussed.

With the new season, though, it’s almost as if the show has a better understanding of that, which is where the crossover comes in. Bringing familiar faces back is an easy way to get fans curious — but it can also backfire. Nobody wants such iconic characters to show up for little more than a cameo, right? And while that unfortunately seems to be the case with Peters’ characters, Lange’s return is much more meaningful. Given her place in the show’s history and how much fans love her characters, simply bringing her back for a quick, nostalgic appearance wouldn’t have been enough. The production needed to give her something substantial to do, and it absolutely made the right call there. If you notice, Lange’s characters are the ones driving the story, which perfectly shows that AHS just isn’t AHS without her.

So, does that mean Season 13 could end up being one of the best because of her? Well, no. Lange’s return matters because Fiona and Constance show how much a character’s impact depends on how they’re written, but above all, on how they’re played. Still, AHS needs more than one actress to make the season a success, no matter how wild the story gets. At some point, the show has to prove these connections between her characters actually serve a bigger purpose instead of existing just for the sake of it.

13 still has plenty to prove with its season finale, but one thing is certain: , AHS has reminded everyone that one of its major strengths has always been Lange. It’s perfectly fine if she only returned for this celebration and has no plans to stick around for future seasons. But her comeback has only reinforced that this series definitely isn’t the same without her.

Are you enjoying Jessica Lange’s return in the series? Do you think she’s still the show’s strongest asset, or does another cast member deserve that title? Tell us in the comments!