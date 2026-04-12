7 Best Modern TV Couples, Ranked

TV has never had this many people falling in love, but not every couple deserves the hype. These days, pretty much every show tries to sell romance like it’s a mandatory ingredient (sometimes just to pull in a bigger audience), but real chemistry can’t be forced. The best modern TV couples are the ones that actually make people buy into it, whether it’s through dialogue, well-built tension, or simply because they work as a team and not just as a romantic subplot. So with that in mind, how many can you name? Some became iconic, others are seriously underrated, but we put together a list of the ones that really stood out for understanding what love on screen is supposed to look like.

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This is about the pairings that carry their shows, elevate the writing, and make audiences get attached fast — even when they’re being stubborn, dramatic, or clearly in the wrong at times. Up next are the 7 best TV couples in recent years, ranked from worst to best.

7) Anthony and Kate (Bridgerton)

image courtesy of netflix

There are many couples in Bridgerton, but it’s hard to top Anthony and Kate when it comes to how much depth their arc actually has. The aesthetics and the period setting help sell their romance in the right way, but the real reason they belong on this list is the repressed desire dynamic and how well the enemies-to-lovers trope works in their case. Kate is one of the few people in that world who doesn’t treat Anthony like a prize or the perfect match, but rather as someone who needs to be challenged — and he hates it until he realizes it’s exactly what he needs.

Out of all the TV couples built on the “they start out at each other’s throats and end up falling in love” formula, these two are easily near the top. Their arc is carefully developed and never feels lazy at any point, since Season 2 of Bridgerton builds their romance around pride, trauma, and the fear of losing control. Anthony and Kate clash because they share the same flaw: they both believe they have to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. That’s what makes their journey so satisfying to watch and their ending feel earned. The only reason they land this low in the ranking is because their relationship still relies heavily on the show’s signature exaggeration and melodrama.

6) Sheila and Joel (Santa Clarita Diet)

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Sheila and Joel are one of the most underrated TV couples, especially since Santa Clarita Diet is part of that frustrating group of shows that got canceled way too soon. Also, the premise itself doesn’t exactly help people remember them, since the series is so heavily focused on zombies and blood that it tends to drown out what should be getting just as much attention: the partnership. Because the truth is that the heart of the show is undeniably their marriage. And the funniest part is that Sheila’s transformation could’ve easily been used to pull the cliché “husband freaks out and abandons everything” move — but Joel isn’t that guy. He jumps into the chaos with her, even when he’s terrified.

That’s what makes their relationship not only stronger but also way more fun to watch: loyalty. This is a couple that feels real, just placed inside the most ridiculous possible scenario. They have genuine teamwork, the kind of long-term intimacy you only get from people who’ve been together for years and don’t need to perform romance to prove they’re in love. Santa Clarita Diet‘s Sheila and Joel aren’t a perfect couple, but they’re the kind you actually believe could survive anything. Still, even though they’re more consistent than most, they don’t quite reach the same level of complexity as some of the couples ranked higher.

5) Joanne and Noah (Nobody Wants This)

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Nobody Wants This is an unfairly overlooked show, but it has a solid, loyal fanbase, and a lot of that comes down to Joanne and Noah. They pull you in immediately because you can tell from the start that this is not going to be smooth sailing. She’s a no-filter relationships podcast host, and he’s a rabbi carrying the weight of tradition and community responsibility. This isn’t your standard “opposites attract” fluff — it’s realistic, messy, and adult. They want to make it work, but they’re always running into obstacles. So it’s not just love; it’s cultural, religious, and emotional negotiation under the pressure of family expectations.

That’s why they make this list. Even though the show leans on romantic comedy beats, the consequences of their relationship aren’t ignored. Nobody Wants This doesn’t pretend that love solves everything instantly, because there’s always that “elephant in the room” neither of them can completely brush aside. And yet, you understand why they keep trying. Joanne and Noah are some of the best modern TV couples because they’re adults handling genuinely difficult choices. Still, when stacked against the most iconic couples, they fall a bit short.

4) Shane and Ilya (Heated Rivalry)

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The popular Shane and Ilya from Heated Rivalry blew up worldwide pretty quickly, and it’s not hard to see why. Essentially, they take what Anthony and Kate have and dial it up a notch: more intensity, more detail, and a story that’s meticulously thought out. This isn’t a rivalry that feels fake. Both are athletes navigating a world where ego and public image matter just as much as talent, so the attraction between them becomes a ticking time bomb: a romance that starts impulsively and eventually becomes impossible to pretend is just casual fun.

But what really makes the audience fall for them is how their relationship evolves. Heated Rivalry doesn’t try to sell a fairy tale, because there’s real emotional tension here, grounded in secrecy, fear, pride, and that panic of realizing you care too much. And truth be told, their chemistry is off the charts. Shane and Ilya are messy, intense, and completely convincing, which is gold for TV today. Still, in terms of long-term narrative depth and overall impact, a few couples on this list manage to offer slightly more layers.

3) Jamie and Claire (Outlander)

image courtesy of starz

For a lot of people, Jamie and Claire from Outlander should be at the top of any ranking, and it’s easy to see why. Out of all the modern TV couples, they’ve basically become the benchmark for true, overwhelming love. But this isn’t just an epic romance, since their relationship is built on heavy, difficult choices and sacrifices that leave real marks. Claire doesn’t just fall into the 18th-century world and become “the hero’s woman”; she stays a full, stubborn, practical, and often unpredictable character, and Jamie has to keep up with that. They also can’t be left off the list because their relationship is the engine of the show.

Overall, it’s not just chemistry (though there’s plenty of that); it’s an extreme partnership. They go through experiences that would destroy almost any other couple in three episodes of a different series, and yet their bond remains believable. Outlander presents Jamie and Claire as a love that’s persistent, tested, and surviving, which naturally makes everything feel more intense, more human, and heavier. On the other hand, they can’t entirely escape the melodrama. It makes sense in the context of the show, but sometimes the suffering is used a bit too much as narrative fuel.

2) David and Patrick (Schitt’s Creek)

image courtesy of cbc

This is already hitting a significant level, and not just for representation, but for being real, funny, and emotionally secure. David and Patrick from Schitt’s Creek are the kind of couple that sneaks up on you, since at first, it might seem like just another romantic subplot in a sitcom. The difference is how patiently and sensitively it’s handled. Patrick enters David’s life and, instead of trying to “fix” him, just gives him space to be himself, even during the moments when David is dramatic, insecure, or borderline impossible. And Patrick isn’t a bland balancing act; he brings personality and steady support.

So, they deserve this spot because they represent one of the best-executed romances on recent TV. There’s no forced tragedy, trauma, or over-the-top suffering just to make the relationship seem deep. The Schitt’s Creek pairing is all about growth and emotional safety, which is something rare to see done right. It’s a healthy relationship that’s never boring, which is tough to pull off in writing. They don’t take the #1 spot simply because their cultural impact isn’t as broad, but they’re one of the most well-crafted couples, and probably the most comforting one on this list.

1) Leslie and Ben (Parks and Recreation)

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One thing is developing a couple over time so they end up together, but another is doing that and then keeping it from becoming monotonous or annoying. But in Parks and Recreation, Leslie and Ben are living proof that this can work (which already puts them above 90% of TV romances). Their relationship starts as professional rivalry, turns into respect, then admiration, and when it finally happens, it doesn’t feel like a forced plot twist — it feels inevitable. The show never turns Ben into Leslie’s accessory, nor does it water Leslie down to fit the romance.

What makes them the best couple of recent times is how they support each other in a way that feels authentic, without losing the humor. Honestly, it’s a joy to watch because there’s none of that petty jealousy or dumb misunderstandings. And Ben is probably the ideal romantic partner for a protagonist like Leslie: he matches her intensity but also knows when to give her grounding. Parks and Recreation is already iconic, but with them, it’s even better. They continue to be a reference point for many, and it’s clear why.

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