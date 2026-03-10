7 Iconic Sitcom Scenes That Literally Everyone Knows (Even if You Haven’t Seen Them)

Comedy is the kind of thing that tends to go viral simply because it’s entertaining. So when it comes to sitcoms, you don’t even have to be a fan of the genre to recognize a scene that has turned into a meme at some point (and some are so legendary that they’re still remembered years later). That usually happens because certain moments are so well constructed that they work perfectly even outside the context of the episode they belong to — whether it’s an over-the-top reaction, a brilliantly timed line, a ridiculously funny situation, or even a scene that delivers on a long-built audience expectation.

With that in mind, here’s a selection of 7 sitcom scenes that became so iconic that pretty much everyone recognizes them. It’s almost impossible that you haven’t seen all of them (or at least one) somewhere before.

7) Backstreet Boys Song at the Precinct (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

image courtesy of nbc

Cold opens are a key part of Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s identity, but few became as famous as the moment when Jake (Andy Samberg) lines up a group of suspects and has them sing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys in Season 5, Episode 17. Even if you’ve never actually sat down to watch the show, chances are you’ve seen the clip circulating online at some point. It starts like a routine police lineup: a witness needs to identify the criminal by his voice. Jake then asks each suspect to sing a line from the song — and the investigation turns into a group sing-along that feels more like karaoke than an actual police procedure.

But why did this scene become so iconic? The key is how well it works completely on its own. There’s no inside joke, so you don’t really need to know the characters or be a fan of the show to understand why it’s funny. The setup is simple, the line delivery is perfectly timed, and the final punchline (when the witness suddenly realizes which one of them is the criminal) instantly flips the whole mood of the scene in a way that makes the joke land even harder.

6) Nick and Jess Meeting Prince (New Girl)

image courtesy of fox

Sometimes, celebrity cameos in sitcoms feel like a quick way to attract attention or make a specific episode stand out a little more. But in New Girl, when Prince shows up, it becomes something much bigger than that. In Season 3, Episode 14, the story places Jess (Zooey Deschanel) at a party at the musician’s house, while Nick (Jake Johnson) is still dealing with the awkwardness of being the first one to say “I love you” in their relationship. From there, Prince basically takes control of the situation and decides to help the two work through the romantic tension between them.

However, what makes the scene work is the couple’s reaction — especially Nick’s completely over-the-top response when he meets the artist. The audience was already used to the character being emotionally chaotic, but seeing him lose his composure entirely in front of one of his idols takes it to another level. The moment became so memorable that it eventually turned into a meme used online in all kinds of situations. Plus, Prince also plays along naturally, clearly having fun and joining the jokes, which makes the whole scene feel complete and even more satisfying to watch.

5) Charlie’s Musical “The Nightman Cometh” (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia)

image courtesy of fx

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is the kind of sitcom that longtime comedy fans tend to love, even if it’s not as widely known to casual viewers today. But if you want a quick example of the show’s sense of humor, the musical “The Nightman Cometh” pretty much says it all. In Season 4, Episode 13, Charlie (Charlie Day) decides to turn a bizarre song he wrote into a full stage musical. Naturally, the rest of the gang gets dragged into the production, playing absurd characters like Dayman, Nightman, and a troll who controls who gets to cross a bridge.

But the scene actually stands out because it combines genuine effort with complete nonsense: Charlie takes the musical incredibly seriously, while everyone else clearly looks uncomfortable being part of the whole thing. The songs are weird, the costumes feel thrown together, and the story somehow makes less sense the longer it goes on. And yet, the result is oddly brilliant (so much so that “Dayman” became one of the most quoted songs among fans of the series).

4) The Fire Drill Chaos (The Office)

image courtesy of nbc

The Office is already legendary on its own, but if there’s one scene that easily stands above the rest in terms of being unforgettable, it’s the fire drill Dwight (Rainn Wilson) orchestrates in Season 5, Episode 14. And why? Pure chaos. Convinced that his coworkers have no idea how to respond to an emergency, he decides to teach them a practical lesson: he locks the office doors and stages a fake fire to see what everyone will do. The problem is that the entire office spirals into panic, including the iconic Michael Scott (Steve Carell), who starts shouting the now-viral line, “Okay, it’s happening. Everybody, stay calm!”

And the scene is even better because of how hard it is to keep up with everything happening at once. Each character reacts exactly the way the audience expects — just much worse. Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) tries to break open a vending machine to grab snacks, Angela (Angela Kinsey) throws her cat into the ceiling, and Oscar (Oscar Nuñez) attempts to crawl out through the office vents. All unfolds within minutes; the situation escalates way too quickly for anyone to regain control. It’s the kind of sequence that perfectly captures why the sitcom became such a huge TV milestone and gained such a massive fanbase.

3) Phoebe Discovering Monica and Chandler Are Together (Friends)

image courtesy of nbc

A true classic when it comes to sitcoms, Friends has everything audiences usually love about the genre. But some of the funniest moments come from situations where the characters discover each other’s secrets — and Phoebe’s (Lisa Kudrow) reaction when she realizes Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) are together is one of the best examples. It all starts when she’s visiting Ross’ (David Schwimmer) new apartment, looks out the window, and notices something suspicious happening across the street. Seconds later comes the iconic moment: Phoebe screaming “My eyes! My eyes!” after realizing exactly what she’s seeing.

From there, the situation spirals into something impossible to contain. Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) is with her and tries to calm her down, but things get even more complicated when Ross walks in. The two immediately scramble to distract him so he won’t notice his sister with his best friend in the apartment across the way (which leads to yet another hilariously Ross moment). The scene happens in Season 5, Episode 14, and, for many fans, ranks among the show’s top moments.

2) Ted Finally Meeting Tracy (How I Met Your Mother)

image courtesy of cbs

For years, How I Met Your Mother built anticipation around the moment when Ted (Josh Radnor) would finally meet the mother of his children. And when it finally happens in the sitcom’s final episode, the approach is actually surprisingly simple. After Barney (Neil Patrick Harris) and Robin’s (Cobie Smulders) wedding, Ted meets Tracy (Cristin Milioti) at a train station, and the two start talking as if it were just another casual encounter. But the best part is that after so many seasons of clues and near misses, the audience had already met Ted’s future wife before he did (first in Season 8 and then throughout the final season).

In the scene, their conversation feels natural and almost too calm for something the show had spent years building toward — but that’s exactly why the moment works as the payoff to an arc that started in the very first episode. And sure, the sitcom’s ending itself may have been controversial, considering Tracy’s fate. Still, the scene where they finally meet (complete with the iconic yellow umbrella) remains one of the most memorable moments of the series, both for the viewing experience and for what it represents within the plot.

1) Carlton Dancing to Tom Jones (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air)

image courtesy of nbc

If you’ve never seen Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro) dancing, you’ve probably at least heard about it. The character from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air easily became one of the most recognizable symbols of sitcoms, thanks to the moments when he suddenly breaks into his signature dance. But the first time always stands out, right? In Season 2, Episode 13, Carlton believes he’s alone in the house and starts playing “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. And the scene is so memorable because of how distinct the dance already feels: exaggerated arm swings and a level of confidence that doesn’t match how ridiculous the choreography actually is.

But a big part of why the moment works so well is the contrast with Carlton’s usual personality. For most of the show, he tries hard to present himself as sophisticated, proper, and completely put together, and the dance shows the exact opposite — a totally uninhibited side of him that he normally keeps hidden. It might seem like a simple gag, but it’s one of those moments where the character completely steals the scene. And considering the show aired in the ’90s, the fact that people still recognize and recreate this dance today only reinforces just how iconic it really became.

