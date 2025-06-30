Supergirl Star’s New Netflix Show Is the Biggest Thing in Streaming

Milly Alcock, the actress set to become the DC Universe’s new Girl of Steel, is at the center of a massive streaming phenomenon, as her new Netflix series Sirens has officially become the most-watched show in streaming. According to the latest Nielsen data for the week of May 26 to June 1, the five-episode limited series amassed a staggering 1.5 billion minutes viewed, decisively claiming the top spot. The achievement is a monumental indicator of the show’s breakout success, as it not only topped the charts but did so as a brand-new property with no existing IP to boost its profile. This meteoric rise establishes the dark comedy as a true cultural event and cements Alcock’s star power ahead of her highly anticipated superhero debut in Supergirl.

The scale of Sirens’ streaming dominance becomes even clearer when compared to its competition. The Netflix series completely dwarfed the second-place finisher, the sitcom titan The Big Bang Theory, which registered 905 million minutes watched. That gap is made more impressive by Nielsen’s methodology, which calculates total viewing time across all available episodes of a series. For Sirens, with only five episodes, to outperform a show with a 281-episode catalog and a huge fanbase demonstrates an extraordinary level of engagement from a massive audience. The show also handily beat out other high-profile series, including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which landed in third place with 900 million minutes viewed even though it aired its Season 6 finale on May 27.

Image courtesy of Nielsen

Furthermore, the timing of the Nielsen window highlights Sirens‘ powerful word-of-mouth appeal. Sirens was released on May 22, meaning its record-breaking performance occurred in its second week of availability. This pattern deviates from the typical binge-model trajectory, where a show’s viewership peaks during its opening weekend and then declines. For Sirens to not only sustain but build such massive numbers well after its launch suggests that an initial wave of viewers quickly turned into a vocal army of advocates, driving a continuous surge of new audiences to the show after its debut. This kind of organic growth is the gold standard for a new series, proving it has captured the public’s attention in a major way.

Milly Alcock’s Star Power on Full Display Ahead of DCU Debut

Images courtesy of DC Comics and HBO

Milly Alcock’s record-breaking series, Sirens, was created by Molly Smith Metzler and is based on her play Elemeno Pea. The five-episode limited series, which also stars Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy, is a dark comedy thriller that centers on Devon (Fahy), a woman who becomes worried about the intense relationship between her sister Simone (Alcock) and Simone’s billionaire boss, Michaela (Moore). The plot unfolds during a weekend intervention at a lavish beach estate, exploring themes of class dynamics, sisterhood, and co-dependency.

Following her role in Sirens, Alcock will star as Kara Zor-El in DC Studios’ Supergirl. The film is a major installment in the new DC Universe and is based on the acclaimed 8-issue comic book series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely. James Gunn has described this cinematic version of Supergirl as a more “hardcore” hero, shaped by a vastly different upbringing than her cousin, Superman. In this continuity, Kara was raised on a floating fragment of Krypton, where she witnessed the death of everyone around her for years before arriving on Earth. The movie is being directed by Craig Gillespie, known for his work on I, Tonya and Cruella. The announced cast also includes Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, David Krumholtz as Supergirl’s father Zor-El, Emily Beecham as her mother Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

Supergirl is scheduled to fly into theaters on June 26, 2026. Sirens is currently available to stream on Netflix.

