DC’s New Supergirl Is Also Starring in One of Netflix’s Biggest Hit Shows of the Year

DC Universe’s new rising star, Milly Alcock, is no longer just the young woman who rose to stardom with her acclaimed performance in House of the Dragon. This year, she’s really established herself as one of the most interesting actresses of her generation by starring in Sirens, one of Netflix’s biggest bets this year. Playing Simone DeWitt, she delivers a layered performance as a personal assistant caught between charm and the tensions of power and manipulation. Since its release, the show has grabbed both critics’ and viewers’ attention, but it’s her performance that really offers a fresh way to look at family relationships with a contemporary, sharp, and super interesting perspective.

In Sirens, Alcock plays a young woman hired as the assistant to eccentric billionaire Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore). But their dynamic goes beyond just work and turns into a game of influence and loyalty. Set at a luxury resort on an exclusive island called Port Haven for the ultra-rich, where many discreet and questionable activities take place behind closed doors, the plot dives into how power really works when no one’s watching. It soon becomes clear it’s not just about class; it’s about identity. Alcock’s character, Simone, steps into this lavish world as an outsider, but gets slowly drawn in and swallowed by it.

image courtesy of netflix

Alcock’s performance works because she balances that initial feeling of being out of place with a quiet ambition that’s never said out loud, but lives in her silences and looks. She’s been praised for her natural ability to bring emotional depth while keeping a flawless exterior. She really nails the inner complexity of the character, and this kind of presence doesn’t just carry the show, but it makes clear why she’s earned her place and why her momentum in the industry is only building.

Critics were quick to pick up on the strength of Sirens (and how much the actress holds up the show). The relationship between Simone and her sister Devon (Meghann Fahy) has been pointed out as one of the series’ best parts, turning what could be a family and class drama into something sharp, entertaining, and just uncomfortable enough. The show currently holds a 75% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (with generally favorable reviews), and also received four Emmy nominations. The audience also matched that energy: right from the premiere, Sirens hit impressive numbers, with over a billion minutes watched – a rare feat, especially for an original show that bets on discomfort rather than easy wins. Plus, it also held the #1 spot on Netflix’s global Top 10 for two consecutive weeks.

What’s really cool, though, is seeing Alcock’s range. Lots of people know her as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon, but in Sirens, she gets to show a whole other side of her talent – and it’s great to see. In both roles, she plays young women facing systems that try to swallow them up: a throne in Westeros, and a corporate empire in Port Haven. But the difference is in how she plays it. In House of the Dragon, everything was played with almost theatrical intensity. In Sirens, on the other hand, Alcock works with what’s left unsaid: microexpressions, discomfort, even a passive-aggressive humor she delivers without ever raising her voice. She clearly understands acting and knows that less is better when it’s honest.

image courtesy of netflix

However, what stands out is how Sirens gives her a challenge that doesn’t rely on big, dramatic scenes or explosive twists. Simone is a character living in constant tension, wanting to please but also to stand her ground. She’s always trying not to break the rules, even when she knows they’re a sham. Alcock plays her with a look that’s always calculating but never fully in control – a smart take on a character that could’ve easily ended up flat or generic in less capable hands.

What’s most surprising is that the actress recently revealed someone “very important” had said she needed an acting coach. Fortunately, her performance in Sirens proved them very wrong, and that’s exactly why we can also expect a lot from her in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, especially in the lead role.

How Milly Alcock’s Performance in Sirens Could Shape Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

image courtesy of netflix/dc universe

The new movie about the heroine promises to be more emotionally charged than the genre usually offers, and having an actress who knows how to work with silence and ambiguity could be a key differentiator. Anyone who’s seen Sirens knows that Alcock isn’t just entering the DCU as a visual asset (especially since James Gunn wouldn’t want it any other way with the universe’s reboot). She’s already proven she can carry a story focused on internal conflicts, which could make this Supergirl less of a caricature and more of a real, human figure. Instead of leaning on physical strength or catchphrases, the expectation is that she’ll bring a tougher, more subtle intensity to Kara Zor-El – the kind that comes from someone who’s been through a lot, carries a heavy burden of power, and still feels like she doesn’t quite fit in.

Of course, nothing is set in stone about Supergirl yet, but if DC really wants to build a new phase with more complex characters and stories that have personality, she might just be the perfect choice to help lead the way.

At the end of the day, Alcock is playing a game few actresses her age can: carefully choosing her roles, pushing her limits, and refusing to be boxed into one type of project. With Sirens, she’s delivered one of the best performances of her career so far, and it’s definitely worth watching. And if what’s coming with Supergirl follows the same line of thoughtful, well-executed choices, it’s no exaggeration to say she’s on track to become one of the most important figures of the new generation – both on TV and in film. And this time, no one will be suggesting she needs a coach.