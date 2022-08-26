The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reveals Homemade Season 4 Poster

Earlier today came the news that fans have been waiting for with the reveal that Supernatural and The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has joined the cast of The Boys. Though it's unclear what role the actor will play, Amazon Prime Video's confirmation revealed that he'll be taking on a recurring guest star role, meaning he'll likely appear in multiple episodes. Morgan has expressed his excitement quite clearly on social media all day and now he's debuted his own homemade poster for season four, putting him squarely in the middle of the show's lead characters.

"Art is done for season 4" Morgan tweeted. "Good work folks. Saved⁦ @TheBoysTV some dough." The Boys official account spotted it as well, replying: "Nice one lads, no notes." Twitter user @_MartinaTWD actually created the image, thanking Morgan in the replies for using it. It's unclear who Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be playing in the series, and no official word has been given about what characters from the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series could appear, so speculation is running rampant. Given Morgan's past roles in comic book adaptations, including Zack Snyder's Watchmen and AMC's The Walking Dead, many assume he'll appear as another bad ass, but considering The Boys' interest in flipping the script on things, that seems a little unlikely.

The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who worked with Morgan on Supernatural for many years, has previously teased that they've been talking about a role for him on the show. In the past it always worked out that Morgan's The Walking Dead schedule would prevent him from appearing but luckily for all of us it finally worked out.

Art is done for season 4. Good work folks. Saved ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩ some dough. pic.twitter.com/1QsM9JEUTW — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) August 25, 2022

Production on season four of The Boys is ongoing alongside of filming on the spinoff series Gen V, which was already underway as well. It's unclear when either show will premiere but a summer release for The Boys season four seems likely, with the college-focused spinoff perhaps arriving earlier. Amazon has previously indicated that hte potential for even more shows within the world of The Boys is certainly possible, ironic considering how the flagship series lampoons both the DCEU and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There is absolutely the possibility," Vernon Sanders, the head of global television at Amazon Studios previously said in an interview. "We were excited when we launched. We thought there was a two-fold opportunity with Diabolical. One was to get The Boys fans excited about and get it out early. But we also wanted to see if there was another bite of the apple once the mothership show returned, and we are seeing real engagement and growth of the show there. We've definitely had conversations with the producers about what the next installment would look like."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video.