WandaVision Memes From Episode 3: “Now in Color”

"It's groovy and fun / it's me and it's you / together, one plus one / is more than two." The groovy theme song opening WandaVision Episode 3, "Now in Color," brings Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) into the '70s era of The Brady Bunch and Good Times, where the unusual couple welcomes newborn twins Tommy and Billy. But when Geraldine (Teyonah Parris) points out that Wanda's own twin brother Pietro (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) was killed by Ultron (James Spader), she's banished from Westview. Meanwhile, neighbors Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) and Herb (David Payton) try to alert Vision that something is wrong, but Herb stops short of revealing what that might be when he says Geraldine "came here because we're all..." All what?

"The first couple episodes of WandaVision are very specific to the time period and the sitcoms," Parris, whose character is really S.W.O.R.D. Agent Monica Rambeau, told TVLine. "And what's interesting in these first couple of episodes is that you do feel something's amiss, something's not quite right. Many characters are taking note of that; characters aren't able to remember things, they aren't able to quite put their finger on a thing."

The Marvel Studios series undergoes a shift when Episode 4 enters the '80s with a mind-blowing bombshell.

"Watching all of that unravel, and then come together later in the series, is going to be quite a ride," Parris teased. "And I hope that you all tune in and ride this thing with us because it will be well worth it. I know there are so many questions in the first couple of episodes, and just no answers, but we will get to it, I promise."