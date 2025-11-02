All 14 Demon Slayer Breathing Styles Explained

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Demon Slayer manga! Koyoharu Gotouge’s Weekly Shonen Jump hit manga Demon Slayer has one of the most unique power systems in an action series. While the demons possess superhuman physical prowess, unlimited regeneration, and unique Blood Demon Art, the Demon Slayers use Total Concentration Breathing and incorporate their fighting techniques with unique Breathing Styles. Total Concentration Breathing allows the Demon Slayers to expand their lungs and intake as much air as possible, which accelerates blood flow and heartbeat, allowing them to temporarily gain a state where their physical abilities are maximized enough to fight demons. This technique not only grants them superhuman strength but also enhances their speed, endurance, and stamina.

On the other hand, the Breathing Styles are associated with swordsmanship, as each Slayer adapts their fighting techniques to one unique style. Originally, there was only one Breathing Style created by Yoriichi Tsugikuni, the legendary Demon Slayer from the Sengoku Era. Later, other Corps members derived the five fundamental styles, namely Water, Thunder, Flame, Stone, and Wind. Throughout the centuries, Demon Slayers have passed down these techniques as the next generation grew more powerful, and many even created their own styles that fit their swordsmanship the best. The series has introduced us to 14 different styles, including the five fundamentals and the original one. It’s impossible to rank these styles in terms of strength since it’s not the technique that determines its power but the swordsman using it.

14) Beast Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Unlike the others, Inosuke Hashibira, who grew up in the mountains, didn’t learn the fundamental techniques as a Demon Slayer. Beast Breathing is a unique, self-taught style that’s a distant derivative of the Wind Breathing Technique. It mimics the ferocity and heightened senses of wild animals and has 11 forms in the manga, which are usually simple and straightforward, fitting perfectly for Inosuke, who prefers to rush into fights instead of thinking things out. Inosuke uses a dual katana with jagged surfaces to adapt to his Beast Breathing Style.

13) Mist Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Mist Breathing is Muichiro Tokito’s style that’s also derived from Wind Breathing, created by an unknown swordsman from a prior era. As the name suggests, it mimics mist, especially its obscurity, and replicates it with his movements and techniques. It has a total of seven forms, most of which heavily incorporate elements of stealth, misdirection, and confusing movement. Muichiro even wears baggy clothes, completely covering his arms and legs to allow him to conceal his movements as much as possible.

12) Sound Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Derived from Thunder Breathing, Tengen Uzui created the Sound Breathing Style that mimics the disorienting loudness of sound and replicates it with his movements. Tengen uses his superhuman sense of hearing, which he calls a Musical Score, as an advantage and incorporates this style with his dual swordsmanship. The technique has five forms, although only three of them were revealed during his fight against Upper Moon Six, Gyutaro, in the Entertainment District Arc. Most of the Breathing Forms of the Corps members were introduced during the final battle in the Infinity Castle Arc, which Tengen wasn’t a part of.

11) Love Breathing

Image courtesy of ufotable

Derived from Flame Breathing, Love Breathing is a style unique to Mitsuri Kanroji, who incorporates her emotions and her flexible fighting techniques with her unique style. She created this form after learning the basics of Flame Breathing from Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira. Her superhuman flexibility, dexterity, and agility are only enhanced when she uses this technique while wielding a special katana that functions more like a whip than a sword. Love Breathing has six forms, among which only five were demonstrated in the manga.

10) Serpent Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Obanai Iguro created his unique style, which is derived from Water Breathing and mimics the slithering movements and fast slashes of serpents and snakes. With only five forms, this style allows him to twist and bend the sword like a serpent slithers, helping him use his sword even in tight spaces where other swordsmen can’t land attacks. He has a uniquely curved sword that perfectly enhances his abilities and suits his fighting style. However, in the Hashira Training Arc, the anime revealed that Obanai can even use wooden swords in such a way that it seems he’s twisting them the same way he uses his original sword.

9) Insect Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Shinobu Kocho derived her Insect Breathing Style from her sister Kanae’s Flower Breathing. The style has only five forms, which mimic the stings and movements of insects. Since Shinobu doesn’t have enough arm strength to decapitate a demon, she incorporates her exceptional speed with her breathing style while stabbing the demons with her sword in the same way an insect stings its targets. Her unique sword is only sharp around the tip, which is laced with poison that is lethal to most demons, but defeating a powerful Upper Rank like Doma isn’t that simple.

8) Flower Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Directly derived from Water Breathing, the Flower Breathing Style has been around for a while, which Kanae Kocho learned and rose through the ranks of Hashira. Her adoptive sister, Kanao Tsuyuri, also learned this technique from her, and we will see the full extent of her abilities in Infinity Castle Part 2. It has six forms, out of which only four were shown, which mimic flowers and use the Demon Slayer’s enhanced vision to land powerful strikes.

7) Moon Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Kokushibo, who was once known as Michikatsu Tsugukuni, was the older twin brother of Yoriichi. Being completely opposite of his brother in every way, Kokushibo created the Moon Breathing Style, representing their differences by using celestial bodies. The first installment of the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film only showed a glimpse of Kokushibo’s horrifying powers, but we will see why he is the Upper Rank One. Moon Breathing has 16 forms, the highest among all styles, all of which focus on swift and powerful offensive attacks while carefully maintaining defense.

6) Wind Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Wind Breathing mimics powerful torrents of air and whirlwinds, and with someone as powerful as Sanemi Shinazugawa using such a style, the targets are obliterated in the blink of an eye. It has nine forms, with most of them being purely offensive, which suits Sanemi’s headstrong nature. The rapid strikes and whirlwinds cover a wide area with powerful slashes that allow the user to kill multiple opponents at once.

5) Water Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Water Breathing originally has ten forms, but Giyu Tomioka created his own eleventh form that absorbs the demon’s attacks. It replicates the flow, flexibility, and adaptability of water, allowing the user to blend their body in fluid motions. It’s considered the easiest technique beginners can learn, which is why it’s the most common in the Corps as well. However, not everyone can reach the levels of Giyu and Tanjiro, who have honed their skills to a level that even Water Breathing can be used as a highly offensive style.

4) Flame Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

Created by an ancestor of Kyojuro Rengoku, Flame Breathing was often confused with Sun Breathing, which is why there has been a strict rule for centuries to never mistake the names. Having a total of nine forms, the style primarily focuses on single, simple, and powerful fiery strikes. Not only that, but most of these forms are initiated by high stances, along with strong, swift movements, making the user’s blade appear wreathed in flames and their attacks feel like they are burning through the opponent.

3) Thunder Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

While this Breathing Style originally has six forms, Zenitsu Agatsuma created a seventh one so he could stand beside Kaigaku as equals. While Zenitsu was only able to learn the first form, Kaigaku could use every form efficiently except the first. The style mimics the speed and power of lightning through incredibly fast, powerful strikes and relies mostly on explosive leg strength to move at immense speeds while creating loud, thunder-like sounds and vibrations with each step.

2) Stone Breathing

Image Courtesy of ufotable

Used by the strongest Hashira, Stone Breathing has only five forms, all of which take advantage of the ground beneath him and the surroundings to create powerful and sturdy attacks that are both offensive and defensive. It’s likely that the style works best when using a chained flail and an axe to launch powerful attacks. Gyomei has only shown a glimpse of his powers so far, but the anime will reveal why he is the strongest in the Demon Slayer Corps when Infinity Castle Part 2 drops.

1) Sun Breathing

Image Courtesy of Ufotable

The only reason why there have been so many Breathing Styles over the centuries is that the Sun Breathing Technique is too difficult for even the most talented swordsman to learn. With 13 forms, the style puts intense strain on the user, demanding precise and fast movements, which only Yoriichi was able to use at the time because of his unparalleled strength. However, he didn’t know that Tanjiro’s ancestor would observe his movements, learn how to use them, and pass them to his descendants to keep his legacy alive.

