Ooh Yeah: WWE King Macho Man Metallic Funko Pop Drops As an Exclusive

After defeating “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan for the King of the Ring title in September 1989, “Macho Man” Randy Savage became “The Macho King” – a moniker that he held until 1991. His defeat of Duggan was capped off with a coronation ceremony that included Sensational Queen Sherri. This new WWE Funko Pop depicts “Macho King” Randy Savage as he appeared before his mixed tag match (Macho Man / Sherri vs Dusty Rhodes/Sapphire) at WrestleMania VI, complete with a metallic gold crown, scepter, sunglasses, and fringed jacket.

Needless to say, the fact that this Funko Pop dropped during WrestleMania 38 week is no coincidence. It’s a must have for WWE fans, and the only place you can get one is here at Entertainment Earth where it is up for pre-order as an exclusive priced at $14.99. Note that Entertainment Earth is offering free shipping on all orders $39+ when you use the code “SPRINGFREE22” at checkout, so you might want to see what else they have in their WWE and Funko collections.

If you ask us, this is one of the best WWE Pop figures that Funko has produced, but in terms of Macho Man merch as a whole, it falls short of the legendary Randy Savage Slim Jim SDCC Exclusive action figure that launched in 2019. If you want one of those, you’ll need to snap into some additional cash here on eBay.

