Attack on Titan Shows What Could Have Been Between Eren and Mikasa

Attack on Titan reveals what could have been between Eren Jeager and Mikasa Ackerman with a heartbreaking scene in the newest chapter. With Hajime Isayama's original manga series officially coming to an end next month, the series is setting the stage for the big finale with the newest chapter of the manga. The penultimate chapter is undoubtedly one of the most eventful thus far as it seems like the entire world is going to come to an end as it caps off the final struggle between the remaining forces of humanity against Eren and his total annihilation plan.

But the penultimate chapter of Attack on Titan also decides to twist the knife a bit by showing a special sequence revealing the kind of bittersweet future that Eren and Mikasa could have had if Eren had not begun this final plan and instead decided to run away as Mikasa had suggested and live out their limited final days with one another.

(Photo: Kodansha)

Chapter 138 of the series reveals that Eren's been separated from the Founding Titan power, but he's unlocked an even fiercer transformation. This starts to have a negative effect on Mikasa as her head begins to ache. It's a strange resonance between the two of them as they seem to combine into a special fantasy space where Mikasa imagines an alternate future with the two of them.

In this fantasy, Eren and Mikasa are now living in a remote cabin away from the walls. He reveals that it's two months since the Marleyan war ended in this timeline, and now they are planning an invasion of Paradis next. But because he decides against committing mass murder to those outside of the walls and subjecting Historia to the Titan's power, he and Mikasa have run away to spend his last four years of life left with just the two of them.

Mikasa soon snaps herself out of this, and with this new determination eventually puts an end to Eren's rampage. It's unclear of whether or not this fantasy sequence was shared by the two of them, but there are hints that the two had a mental connection in order to have this final conversation before Mikasa dealt the final blow to Eren.

This makes the finale of the series all the more peculiar as Mikasa sends off Eren with an emotional kiss. But what do you think of this look at an alternate future for the two of them? Did they have this fantasy together before Mikasa big Eren goodbye for good?