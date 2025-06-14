Black Clover Needs to Let This Ship Sail Above All Others Before Its Finale

Black Clover stands out from among many of its other Shonen Jump compatriots for just how many potential romantic ships that it has been setting up through the series’ run, but there’s one romance that fans really need to see confirmed before it all comes to an end. Series creator Yuki Tabata officially kicked off the final arc of Black Clover‘s run a couple of years ago, and ever since has shifted over to a seasonal release schedule to work through the final battles in the series overall. And with each new entry comes some big developments for each of the characters.

Black Clover has been steadily building up some big romances between its characters that really started to take shape during the penultimate arc, the Spade Kingdom Raid, as each of the characters readied themselves for the final fights against the Spade Kingdom. It’s where one pair in particular really started to come to the spotlight, and fans really need to see Yami and Charlotte confirm their relationship if everything is going to work out. It’s just been too big of a romance on the back burner so far.

Shueisha / Pierrot

Yami & Charlotte’s Romance Has Been There Since the Beginning

While there might be other romances in Black Clover that fans are hoping to see come to fruition like Asta and Noelle or Asta and Mimosa, Charlotte and Yami’s back and forth has been a huge part of their characters since their debut. Charlotte was first introduced as one of the fiercest Magic Knight Captains, but was secretly hiding a huge crush on Yami. And for Yami’s part in it all, his dense nature made it to where he never noticed her very obvious tells. But this all took a turn heading into the final arc as the two got even closer.

As Charlotte and Yami worked together to face off against the Dark Triad, Charlotte learned during the course of the battle that the two of them aren’t guaranteed to make it out of the fight alive. Yami had barely scraped through the fight against Lucifero, and was left unconscious. It was here that Charlotte blurted out all her feelings about him as everyone around fully heard her confession of love. But to rub salt in the wound, Yami himself didn’t actually seem to hear Charlotte pouring out her whole heart in the heat of the moment either.

It was a chaotic moment for the two as Yami himself didn’t hear Charlotte, or is at least pretending to have not heard it for now. But even with this big moment of progression, the two have yet to get a moment of reprieve to actually work out this awkwardness between the two of them. Because from as far as Yami sees it, Charlotte’s always avoiding him in some way or sees him as annoying. So fans of Black Clover have also been wondering whether or not Yami reciprocates her feelings after all this time either. It’s a lingering question heading into the grand finale.

How Will Black Clover End for Yami and Charlotte?

Before the final battles against Lucius Zogratis began, Yami and Charlotte were left on a cliffhanger teasing how he would react to Charlotte’s confession of love. Because while he stated he didn’t actually hear anything she had said when he was unconscious, there was also a tease that Yami himself heard but was just hiding the fact to try and protect her feelings. This could even result in Yami not reciprocating her feelings, but just deciding not to turn her down just yet. Or it could be the opposite, and Yami himself has to figure out his own feelings.

Black Clover then officially kicked off the Ultimate Wizard King arc that followed, and ever since each of the characters have been embroiled in the final fights to save the Clover Kingdom. Yami and Charlotte have not been able to really interact in this way while things are so intense, and now it’s just a matter of waiting to see how these final battles turn out before the manga can go back to figuring out these characters’ relationships when it’s all over. That unfortunately means there’s just no time for romance.

It’s yet to be revealed just how much longer Black Clover will be running for before it will come to an end, but there are still many things it needs to work out before it can ride out into the sunset. The minimum that fans are asking to see is the resolution of at least some of the potential relationships that had gotten set up over the course of the series, and Yami and Charlotte’s is the one that’s on the top of the list. Even more so that Asta and Noelle surprisingly. Yami and Charlotte have just had more development in that area.