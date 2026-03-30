Crunchyroll Confirms English Dub Release Schedule for Spring 2026’s Biggest Anime

Crunchyroll is gearing up for the start of the Spring 2026 anime schedule this April, and has kicking things off on a great foot for one of their biggest releases with the confirmation of its English dub release schedule ahead of the premiere. The year has already been great with lots of new anime on Crunchyroll already making waves with fans, but this April is hoping to keep up that hot streak with a new wave of anime releases as part of the Spring 2026 anime schedule. That also means a new wave of English dub releases too.

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The anime adaptation for Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier is looking like it’s going , and thankfully they have confirmed that they are going to be offering the English dub release on the same-day as the Japanese language episodes make their debut in Japan. This will be kicking off with the first two episodes of the anime coming in just a few more days, and you can check out the English dubbed trailer for Witch Hat Atelier below.

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Premiering with Crunchyroll on April 6 at 7:00AM PT as one of the major shows to keep an eye out for, Witch Hat Atelier will be making its debut with its first two episodes with both Japanese and English language audio for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS. Additional day-and-date dub languages for the series will also include Latin American Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, and Arabic as well.

Along with confirming the release schedule for the English dub, Crunchyroll has also revealed the first few additions to the Witch Hat Atelier cast. Witch Hat Atelier‘s English dub release will be starring Anjali Kunapaneni as Coco, Joshua A. Waters as Qifrey, Madeleine Morris as Agott, Sarah Wiedenheft as Tetia, Nerida Bronwen as Richeh, Reagan Murdock as Olruggio, Bryn Apprill as Brushbuddy, and Erin Nicole Lundquist as Iguin with future cast additions to be revealed as the series continues.

What to Know for Witch Hat Atelier Anime

Courtesy of Bug Films

After being delayed from its originally scheduled release last year, Witch Hat Atelier’s anime seems like it’s in good hands. Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the series for Bug Films with Hiroaki Kojima producing, Kairi Unabara handling the character designs, and Yuka Kitamura composing the music. The opening theme for the anime is titled “Kaze no Ansemu feat. suis from Yorushika” as performed by Eve (TOY’S FACTORY), and the ending theme is “Tada Utsukushii Noroi” as performed by Nakamura Hak.

The only worry about Witch Hat Atelier is the studio bhind it. Bug Films really hit the ground running with their debut release, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, but unfortunately were unable to capitalize on that momentum as that series was hit with multiple delays. But with this anime premiering its first two episodes right from the jump, there’s a hope that the production schedule is much more tenable this time around.

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