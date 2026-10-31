Jujutsu Kaisen Highlights Culling Game Roster With New Posters Ahead of Season 4

Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up for a return to the Culling Game with a fun recap of the roster of fighters from its first half with some cool new posters ahead of the anime’s next new season. Jujutsu Kaisen really took over the world earlier this year when it hit screens with the anime’s third season, and with it kicked off the deadly Culling Game. This tournament had introduced fans to a whole new roster of characters with their own wild abilities, and there’s still much more to go.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 saw the first half of Gege Akutami’s titular Culling Game arc adapted with its episodes when it aired as one of the most talked about new releases of the year thus far. But when it came to an end, there was a tease that there would be even more fights in the second half to come. To remind fans of some of the new faces in the mix ahead of the second half, Jujutsu Kaisen has shared some cool new posters for its characters you can check out below.

What’s Next for Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Culling Game?

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s third season wrapped up on a huge cliffhanger as it was really only the start of the Culling Game itself. While the third season saw Yuji, Megumi and Yuta getting through their first major fights, it was really only scratching the surface of everything that the Culling Game had to offer in total. The tournament has yet to reveal the first fights for Kinji Hakari, Panda, and Maki, and they will be coming across some brand new characters as well. There’s still quite a lot to to work through for the next phase of the arc.

The Culling Game is the penultimate arc of Gege Akutami’s original manga series overall, so this deadly tournament is just the first phase of a much wider plan that Sukuna will set in motion. It’s one fight after another from now on, and there will be even more chaos before it’s all said and done. It’s likely that this next season of the anime is going to be even wilder than what has been seen in the first three seasons thus far.

When Does Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Come Out?

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 is currently now in the works, but a release window or date has yet to be confirmed as of the time of this writing. Not much has been revealed about potential returning staff or voice cast as of this time either, but Takeru Sato will be taking over as director for the new season after serving as an assistant director with Season 3. If the third season was anything to go by, then fans can hope to see some big moments in this coming season too.

If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s gone down in the meantime, you can now find all three seasons as well as the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the franchises with something to showcase as part of Shueisha’s Jump Festa 2027 event later this December, so there’s a hope we’ll get a much needed Season 4 update there. How are you liking Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game arc in the anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!