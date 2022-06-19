Viral Rick and Morty Cosplay Brings Snowball's Mech Suit to Life

One awesome Rick and Morty cosplay has gone viral with fans for bringing Snowball's full mech suit to life and honoring one of the series' earliest and most memorable foes! The Adult Swim original animated series is currently getting ready for Season 6 of the series to release later this year (and is hard at work on Season 7 and even Season 8 at the time of this writing), and these new episodes will open up the series to all kinds of wacky new adventures and new foes that the titular duo will have to face. At the same time, it also provides potential opportunities to bring some of the more memorable characters back too.

First appearing during the second episode of the series, "Lawnmower Dog," before having a few background cameo appearances in later seasons, the Smith family dog, Snuffles, eventually used newly gained super intelligence to craft a mech suit, change his name to Snowball (temporarily) and poise a full takeover before disappearing from the series forever. But now this memorable foe has gotten to live again thanks to some viral cosplay from artist Allison Chase on Twitter, and the official Twitter account for Adult Swim gave this impressive cosplay a shout out. Check it out below:

Rick and Morty will be releasing Season 6 some time later this year, but Adult Swim has yet to reveal a concrete release date for the new episodes just yet. But that means there's plenty of time to catch up with Rick and Morty before the new season hits! If you wanted to do so, you can find all five seasons of the animated series now streaming with Hulu and HBO Max. There are also a few anime shorts on Adult Swim's YouTube channel to check out (along with plans for a full anime series soon) and they break down as such:

What do you think of this "live-action" take on one of Rick and Morty's most famous early foes? Where does Snowball rank among your favorite baddies in the series overall? Are you hoping to see the character make their return in future episodes someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything Rick and Morty in the comments!