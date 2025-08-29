10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “Ready, Set, Play!” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “Ready, Set, Play!” sale going on in August and September 2025 doesn’t have a specific theme attached. Some are themed around conferences or certain times of games, but this is a more general sale in the lull between big events. This one has the freedom to be more widespread and feature all types of games. It’s a varied sale and includes many newer titles getting a digital discount for the first time, as well as titles that have been out for a few years. It’s not the biggest sale on the PlayStation Store, but it’s still a lot to comb through.

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the “Ready, Set, Play!” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until September 10th at 11:59 pm PT.

1) Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition

Image Courtesy of Epic Games

Price: $23.99 / $79.99

Alan Wake 2 is a twisted, meta dream over a decade in the making. This horror sequel touches on the weirdness of making art — with more than its share of live-action scenes — and does so with a more horror-focused lens when compared to the original. Many of its scares aren’t effective or depend too heavily on sudden flashes, but Remedy Entertainment’s style makes this more than a shallow collection of vaguely spooky moments that don’t hit the genre’s high watermark. This version also includes all the expansions, which delve into various characters and touch on other aspects of Remedy’s connected universe.

2) Remnant: From the Ashes – Complete Edition

Image COurtesy of Arc Games

Price: $9.99 / $49.99

Remnant: From the Ashes is a loose mix of Dark Souls and Destiny, and it somehow works incredibly well. It’s a third-person shooter (with some stamina-based melee elements) that focuses heavily on loot and cooperative play, but it is also rather punishing and mandates careful play. These systems, combined with roguelike-esque procedural generation and its own sense of style, makes Remnant a unique title that meshes its various bits together well. This discounted version even comes with its two expansions, offering even more replay value to this already meaty experience.

3) Metaphor: ReFantazio

Image Courtesy of sega

Price: $38.49 / $69.99

Metaphor: ReFantazio is another hot game from the studio behind the Persona series. It has many of the same positives — a unique and captivating art style, tactical combat, deep characters — but adapts those positives in its own way so it doesn’t feel like a medieval retelling of Persona. Its medieval setting opens the door for a more political drama that touches on democracy and the processes inherent to it in ways that are all too prescient. It’s remarkable for a team to carry over so many of its strengths, while also creating something completely new in the process.

4) Lego Horizon Adventures

Image COurtesy of Sony INteractive Entertainment

Price: $29.99 / $59.99

Lego Horizon Adventures is an odd detour from the main Horizon games, but it’s a decent lighthearted take on the franchise. Players move through relatively simple levels and participate in a stripped-down version of the robot-focused battles, as well as straightforward stretches of predictable platforming. It doesn’t have the breadth, variety, strategic combat mechanics, or wildly high production values of the Guerrilla Games titles, but it’s a cutesy retelling of the original with a sillier version of the cast that is often so deadly serious.

5) The Forgotten City

image Courtesy of Digital Villagers

Price: $5.99 or $4.49 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $29.99

The Forgotten City started out as a Skyrim mod but is more impressive than its origins might imply. This story-focused title takes place in a Roman city lost to time where it follows the mysterious “Golden Rule.” Breaking it causes a time loop, and it’s up to players to figure out how to stop it from happening by learning more and more each time it resets. It is bolstered by its impeccable writing that asks many philosophical questions and twists and turns many times before it hits the credits. Its final “boss” is not something that has to be killed, but reasoned with and debated, and it’s still one of the more memorable final confrontations in recent years. That speaks greatly to how impressive the writing is.

6) Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $27.49 / $109.99

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is not Ubisoft’s best open-world game, but it’s still the best way to explore Pandora outside of the films. In many ways, Frontiers of Pandora is most akin to a Far Cry game, but benefits from the alien features of its world in a way that Far Cry’s more earthly games can’t. Interacting with its array of extraterrestrial plants and animals and flying around on an Ikran is uniquely an Avatar experience and that gives it a small boost it likely wouldn’t otherwise have since it is a fairly basic “map game.” And not only does this version come with all the DLC, but the game is also set to get a big update later in 2025 that will add a third-person mode and New Game Plus.

7) Aliens: Dark Descent

Image Courtesy of Focus Entertainment

Price: $15.99 / $39.99

Aliens: Dark Descent is an absolutely brutal strategy game. One wrong move can have a rippling effect that can be devastating. It can seem unfair at times, but this gives the game high stakes in a way that matches the tense vibes great Aliens media has always had. Players get control over a whole squad and have to move intelligently through spaces in order to get the job done. However, it’s harder than it sounds because the Xenomorphs can swiftly strike and cause permanent damage to the team. It takes some getting used to, but it’s all about thinking ahead and using the limited resources well.

8) Assassin’s Creed Mirage & Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Bundle

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

Price: $24.99 / $99.99

Mirage and Valhalla are hardly the strongest Assassin’s Creed games, but this bundle together demonstrates an incredible amount of value for those who want to hop around history. Valhalla has a vast and flat landscape that sometimes works against it, but it lets players become a Viking and pillage the English land. Mirage, on the other hand, is denser and has a prettier and more detailed landscape that goes back to its fitting Middle Eastern roots. It doesn’t push the series forward and is a safe throwback to older Assassin’s Creed games, but it offers a solid interactive tour of Baghdad. It’s strangely also set to get free DLC down the line, around two years after its launch.

9) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4

Image Courtesy of Activision

Price: $37.49 / $49.99

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 is widely seen as inferior to 1+2, but that doesn’t diminish how great this newer remake is (it also mainly speaks to how excellent 1+2 is). 3+4 brings together many of the best elements of the series, so it comes across as a cohesive best-of package. Racking up extensive combos is still the name of the game and hasn’t withered in two decades of the series’ reign. The presence of a timer changes the experience a bit, and it is missing a lot of its classic soundtrack, but these changes don’t lessen how well these games otherwise flow.

10) Hogwarts Legacy

Image COurtesy of Warner Bros. Games

Price: $13.99 / $69.99

Hogwarts Legacy is the RPG that the series has begged for since its inception. Players get to pick one of the four houses and wander around Hogwarts and the surrounding area, all while taking on missions and searching for collectibles. It’s a relatively basic structure, but it fulfills the fantasy of being a wizard or witch and the fabled magical school since it has many of the lore-specific intricacies — like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade — that players have wanted to explore for decades. Magical duels also take in some light inspiration from the Batman: Arkham games, as players juggle spells and figure out which ones best fit the situation. The story may have some troublesome themes around slavery and the role-playing systems that envelop the entire game are relatively basic, but it at least has the most fleshed-out interactive version of the Wizarding World, and that’s good enough for many.

