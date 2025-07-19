July Pokemon Presents Includes DJ Pikachu Pre-Show (That May Be Teasing Something New)

Since the July 22nd Pokemon Presents was announced, most fans figured we knew what to expect. After all, Pokémon Legends Z-A comes out in October, and we’ve heard little about Pokemon Champions since its reveal. However, recently, The Pokemon Company has been teasing something else entirely. Earlier this week, a social media post showed Pikachu looking curiously at a DJ station, where he was supposedly “planning something.” Now, we have a better idea of what that something is.

Today, the Japanese Pokemon account on X revealed the meaning behind the teaser. The July 22nd Pokemon Presents will air a DJ Pikachu pre-show. The show will begin at 8 AM EDT, one hour prior to the Pokemon Presents. It will be called “Everyone Gather! DJ Pikachu Live!” Presumably, the stream will feature Pikachu performing as a DJ. Whether it will be animated or a real-life Pikachu suit, we’ll have to wait and see.

It’s possible that the prior teaser was just a lead-up to this DJ Pikachu streaming news. However, most fans still suspect that the presence of Pikachu spinning discs is almost certainly a tease for something else. And fans have plenty of theories about what that something else could be.

Fan Theories About What DJ Pikachu Is All About

When the initial teaser was revealed, many fans hoped it meant we were getting a Pokemon rhythm games. Rhythm games are fairly popular, but still kind of a niche genre. That said, Pokemon has done quite a few music collabs in recent years, and there’s plenty of great tracks to choose from for a Pokemon rhythm game.

Of course, other fans took that DJ equipment tease to confirm the long-desired Pokemon Black and White remakes. That seems even more unlikely now that we know DJ Pikachu is in the mix. Still, Unova fans never miss a chance to shoot their shot, and I’m rooting for you.

Image courtesy of the pokemon company

Other theories suggest that DJ Pikachu is likely a teaser for something far less exciting than a new style of Pokemon game. “Meet at the Pikachu DJ show ready to learn more about the next Cafe Remix update,” says one fan. I won’t lie, I can definitely see DJ Pikachu in the Cafe Remix style.

Another fan thinks that the tease could be about adding older Pokemon music to the Nintendo Music app. Others think it might be a teaser for another new music collab for the brand. And of course, where we see a Pikachu with a costume, we see that Pokemon Go potential, as well.

For now, all fans can do is speculate. We will learn whether the DJ Pikachu stream is all there is to this teaser soon enough. The Pokemon Presents is just a few days away, airing on official Pokemon channels at 9 AM EDT.

What do you think about this DJ Pikachu pre-show? Do you have theories about what it all means? Let us know in the comments below!