GameStop Will Have PS5 Bundles Available This Afternoon

GameStop has announced it will have PS5 bundles available this afternoon. At the moment of writing this, some of these bundles have gone live and quickly sold out, but some are also still available. It's unclear if the former bundles will be restocked over the course of the day, but if they don't, Walmart is likely going to be your best option to buy a PS5 today, with its latest stock going live at 3pm EST.

As for GameStop, it looks like the stock is limited to bundles, which means you will be paying more than $400 and $500 in exchange for games, PlayStation Plus subscriptions, and more. At the moment, there's no option to buy the console itself, which is unfortunate for those on a budget, but it should discourage scalpers as well, as it will likely eat into their profit margins.

It's important to note by the time you're reading this, all of the bundles -- available here -- may no longer be available. Just like the consoles, these things go quick, so if you see an opportunity to grab one, do it quickly.

Preview of the GameStop PS5 bundles coming today pic.twitter.com/kOzhQ9oXZN — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 19, 2020

At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of any additional restocks later today, but if there is, we will be sure to update this story with whatever is provided.

The PS5 is available for $400 and $500, depending on what version of the console you cop. For more coverage on the next-gen machine -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below:

