3 Things I Want to See From Summer Game Fest 2025

In the coming day, June 6th, the next Summer Game Fest live stream will take place. Since 2021, Geoff Keighley has hosted a Summer Game Fest broadcast every June, featuring a wealth of announcements from around the video game industry. It’s a showcase not locked to any one publisher or platform, and it typically features a wide variety of AAA announcements, indie game spotlights, and even appearances from console makers like Xbox or PlayStation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As we approach 2025’s Summer Game Fest Kickoff stream, I’m starting to think more about what I want from this event. These hopes range from specific game announcements to more general patterns or initiatives that I hope will take center stage at this year’s show. These are three specific things I want to see from the Summer Game Fest showcase on June 6th.

The Game Awards 2024 contained several amazing announcements last December, with the reveal of games like The Witcher 4, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, and a new Virtua Fighter. These games are from developers who are clearly interested in supporting Geoff Keighley and his showcases, so I’d love to see those titles pop up again at Summer Game Fest this year.

All three of those games I just mentioned, as well as many other titles featured at The Game Awards 2024, are still primed for gameplay reveals and don’t have release dates. If these titles are slated for release this year or next, we’ll need to get a closer look at them eventually. Summer Game Fest would provide a perfect space for the studios behind these games to do just that while simultaneously giving the show some of its highest-profile announcements.

2. FromSoftware Shows Up With The Duskbloods or Something New

Showcases like Summer Game Fest are a lot of fun because it’s impossible to predict what unannounced games will be revealed during the event. If I had to make a wild prediction, not based on any specific leaks or rumors, it would be to see a new announcement by FromSoftware. The studio just released a multiplayer Elden Ring spin-off Nightreign and teased The Duskbloods at the Nintendo Direct that revealed Nintendo Switch 2, so the studio is certainly busy right now.

Summer Game Fest would be a perfect place to outline post-launch content for Elden Ring: Nightreign or provide a more thorough look at The Duskbloods (and possibly a release date for the Switch 2 exclusive). Better yet, if the studio is working on something brand new, like Armored Core 7, Summer Game Fest would be the perfect venue to debut it. While those recent FromSoftware developments indicate that the studio won’t have anything new to show at Summer Game Fest, part of me hopes Geoff Keighley and FromSoftware do have another surprise for us all.

3. Summer Game Fest Continues to Spotlight Indie Games

The 2024 Summer Game Fest showcase differed from prior ones in that it wasn’t afraid to truly embrace and highlight indie games as marquee announcements. Indie titles such as CuffBust, Tears of Metal, and Killer Bean all got prime showcase real estate alongside the likes of Monster Hunter Wilds, Sid Meier’s Civilization VII, and Metaphor: ReFantazio. While those who mainly play AAA titles may scoff at the presence of these indie games, I think they are the lifeblood of a show like Summer Game Fest.

Some of gaming’s recent breakout hits, such as Balatro, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Blue Prince, have all originated from independent studios. At a time when larger studios are canceling games, laying off developers, and focusing increasingly on their biggest franchises, the indie gaming space is where true innovation and experimentation are truly happening. Summer Game Fest 2024 did a great job at displaying that, and I hope this year’s showcase does as well.

The Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase will take place at 5pm ET on June 6.