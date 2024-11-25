The Game Awards to Celebrate Arcane With Special Performances

Just a week after releasing the nominations, The Game Awards have announced their first batch of performers coming on stage on December 12th. The show has had many singers attend and perform like Grimes, Run the Jewels, and Hozier. However, all of these new ones come from one singular property this year: Netflix and League of Legends’ Arcane. This marks the second Arcane-focused performance, as in 2021, Imagine Dragons, JID, and Sting took to the stage to sing “Enemy” and “What Could Have Been.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Game Awards is currently celebrating it’s 10th anniversary, as the first awards were held in 2014 after splitting from Spike TV. Throughout the years, Geoff Keighley, the host and creator, has aimed to make the awards the ‘Oscars for video games’, showing the best and brightest of the year while making time for what’s in store in the future. Meanwhile, Arcane, created in collaboration between French animation studio Fortiche and iconic multiplayer arena title League of Legends, just released its final episodes. With two seasons, Arcane has been universally acclaimed for its animation, acting, and story, with the show even earning the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program and the inaugural Game Award for Best Adaptation in 2022.

As revealed on The Game Awards Twitter/X, Twenty-One Pilots, d4vd, and Royal & the Serpent will perform their respective songs on December 12th. Those songs are “The Line” (Episode 8, “Killing is a Cycle”), “Remember Me” (Episode 6, “The Message Hidden Within The Pattern”), and “Wasteland” (Episode 9, “The Dirt Under Your Nails”). Each of them, found within the show’s soundtrack, is integrated into the episodes via montages and made specifically for the show, making each one carry some narrative significance.

The artists are rather popular in their respective genres. Royal & the Serpent, who is a solo act, has collaborated with names like Demi Lovato, Gayle, and frequent Game Awards performer Lindsey Sterling. D4vd, meanwhile, is a 19-year old indie rockstar who was recently made a song, “Feel It” in Prime Video’s Invincible. Most notably, Grammy-winning Twenty-One Pilots have had multiple hit songs like “Ride”, “Stressed Out,” and “Heathens,” featured in 2016’s Suicide Squad.

Arcane ended on its own terms, having only two seasons instead of carrying it on for more than it should. Instead, the focus will be drawn to exploring other locations and characters in the League of Legends universe in both film and TV. While the ending does close a lot of stories, there are some that can be furthered, especially with the shocking twist at the end. However, with the reports about the show’s budget, it may be a costly endeavor for Netflix.

Despite just ending, Arcane is nominated for Best Adaptation at The Game Awards this year. Even with some heavy-hitters in the category, including Prime Video’s Fallout, the show seems like it may cinch that win. Still, here are the nominees for Best Adaptation:

Arcane (Season 2)

Fallout (Season 1)

Knuckles (Season 1)

Like a Dragon: Yakuza (Season 1)

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft (Season 1)

The Game Awards will livestream on YouTube and Twitch on December 12th at 7:30pm ET. Voting is open to the public on the official website. Meanwhile, all episodes of Arcane are available to watch on Netflix.