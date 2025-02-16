Xbox Boss Shares Promising Update on 3 Upcoming Games

Xbox Boss Phil Spencer was recently interviewed on the podcast XboxEra to celebrate their 250th episode. Much of the conversation is about Xbox as a gaming platform, and their recent shift to bringing its first-party titles to “competing” console platforms. If it wasn’t clear before with the company’s recent “This Is An Xbox” marketing campaign, Spencer is very confident in its future thanks to their new strategy to allow users to play the games how they want. Another facet of Xbox’s future Spencer seems confident with is its upcoming games, some of which he claims should excite the community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before ending the podcast (as reported by VGC), host Jon Clarke asked the question surely many of its listeners were wondering: Out of the announced Xbox first-party games that have not released, which one should users be the most excited for? Previously, this question was asked to Spencer the last time he made an appearance on the XboxEra podcast. His answer at that time was Undead Labs’ open-world survival horror game State of Decay 3. Now that some time has passed since then, it seems his answer still includes the upcoming zombie game, but also mentions a couple of other projects, one of which hasn’t had an official update in years.

Play video

“I’ll go back to what I said earlier,” begins Spencer. “Yeah, State of Decay is just one of the franchises I love back from the original one, so that one stays on the board. I do think the work that Double Fine’s doing and how Tim [Schafer] kind of solicits feedback from the team. And the other one, I’ll say because I was recently out at Rare. It’s nice to see the team with Everwild and the progress that they’re making.”

“It has been [a while],” Spencer continues. “And we’ve been able to give those teams time in what they’re doing which is good and still have a portfolio like we have. It’s like a dream that Matt [Booty] and I have had for a long time, so it’s finally good to be there. We can give those teams time.”

Although this may be disappointing to fans who want more specific details on these three Xbox first-party titles, Spencer specifically naming these projects may be a hopeful sign that each one is moving in the right direction. Especially for Rare’s Everwild, which was reported to be “a real mess” back in 2021.

State of Decay 3 has been in active development for a while now. However, the first major trailer for the survival horror game was revealed just last year during the Xbox Showcase. Although a release date or window was not revealed, it will utilize Unreal Engine 5.

The more mysterious project of the three mentioned is Double Fine’s next game. Since launching Psychonauts 2 in 2021, the developer has remained fairly silent for the past four years. That being said, the company’s community manager Harper Jay acknowledged the studio has a desire to return to Brutal Legend, one of its best-selling and beloved video games.