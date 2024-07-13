Captain America: Brave New World Star Giancarlo Esposito Reacts To Trailer

Captain America: Brave New World is finally hitting theaters next year, and the film’s first trailer hit the Internet earlier today. The footage shows Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson suiting up as the new Captain America while Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend Harrison Ford takes over as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross who is now the President of the United States. You can also glimpse Giancarlo Esposito in the trailer as a villain who was added to the production during reshoots. While some believe the Breaking Bad alum is playing George Washington “G.W.” Bridge, his role has not been officially confirmed. However, Esposito did take to Twitter today to celebrate the trailer release.

“Honored to be part of the MCU, let’s go! 🔥🔥🔥,” Esposito wrote in response to the trailer. You can view the tweet below:

What Is Captain America: Brave New World About?

Captain America: Brave New World will follow the new adventures of Sam Wilson/Captain America (Anthony Mackie) following the events of The Falcon and Winter Soldier. The film will also star Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres/Falcon, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Liv Tyler as Betty Ross, and Shira Haas as Sabra. Xosha Roquemore, Seth Rollins, and Rosa Salazar have been cast in currently undisclosed roles. Giancarlo Esposito was also added to the cast as an unknown villain during reshoots.

Captain America: Brave New World wrapped principal photography before the WGA and SAG strikes last year, but the film’s post-production was delayed. In December, Matthew Orton (Moon Knight) was hired to work on the new pages. Though reshoots once meant a film was performing poorly in test screenings, Marvel Studios has always scheduled additional photography to clarify questions that come up with test audiences.

“‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem,’” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously said of the process.

However, it’s not exactly common for a film to add a new villain played by a big actor this late in the process. It seems likely that Esposito is eventually getting his own series, but is being introduced in Cap 4. We can only hope this is a positive for the production.

Stay tuned for more updates about Captain America: Brave New World, which is currently scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.