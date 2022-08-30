Marvel Gingerbread Avengers Funko Pops Glow In An Exclusive 4-Pack

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Funko has been gearing up for the holiday season with new additions to their advent calendar lineup, and they're following that up with a 4-pack of tasty Marvel gingerbread Pop figures. Released individually last year during Funko's festival of Fun event, the Walmart exclusive set includes gingerbread cookie glow-in-the-dark variants of Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Thor.

Pre-orders for the Marvel: Holiday Gingerbread Funko Pop 4-pack are available here at Walmart (exclusive) for $47.88 with free shipping. If you can do without having the Pops in a set with the glow-in-the-dark feature, buying the original Marvel gingerbread Funko Pops individually is cheaper here on Amazon. The wave also includes gingerbread cookie Funko Pops of Black Panther, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, an Captain Marvel.

Speaking of Marvel Funko Pops, there are two series to keep your eyes on right now. The first is based on the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law series on Disney+, which has been cranking out Pop figures after each new episode. You can keep up with the latest releases in the collection right here.

The second series is the Sinister Six collection that was released as part of the Spider-Man 60th anniversary Beyond Amazing campaign. Ar the time of writing, Doctor Octopus, Vulture, Sandman, Mysterio, Electro and, Kraven the Hunter have been revealed, which leaves Spider-Man as the final installment in the 7 Pop figure series. You can keep tabs on the Sinister Six Funko Pop lineup right here.

If you want to check in on all of the latest and greatest Funko Pop releases, you can do that here. Some recent headlines include: