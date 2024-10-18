Spider-Man 4: Tom Holland Shares Miles Morales MCU Hopes (And RDJ Is a Factor)

Spider-Man 4 star Tom Holland just gave us a hint at his wishes for Miles Morales in the MCU. Since the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, it feels like it’s only a matter of time before the younger version of Spidey makes his way into a Marvel Studios project. Morales has only seen that popularity grow in the ensuing years with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and appearances on Disney Jr.’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends. Now, Holland is speaking up to see the hero make his MCU debut sometime in the future. As an added bonus, the Marvel mainstay wants to play a role in that actor’s life like Robert Downey Jr. did for him when he was introduced as Peter Parker. It never hurts to have a role model and the comics have always prized Peter’s relationship to Miles. Check out what the star had to say when he sat down with Rich Roll right here.

Holland said, “If I would be lucky enough to somehow bring Miles Morales into my Spider-Man universe and into the MCU, I’d love to do for a young kid what [Robert] Downey [Jr.] did for me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

One day…

This isn’t the first time that the Spider-Man actor has shown Miles Morales some love. When asked about his favorite Spider-Man movie, Holland has routinely shouted out the Spider-Verse franchise and what it’s done with the character. In fact, he went so far as to say that the first movie in that lane was the best of any offering featuring the character. The Internet really got behind this take and people have fallen in love with Miles Morales in a way that’s genuinely hard to argue with. Check out Holland’s rationale and think about if he has a point with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

“I think the first Spider-Verse movie is the best Spider-Man movie that has ever been made. I am so proud of everyone involved,” the MCU star revealed to the Associated Press. “Amy Pascal is like my mom. I was supposed to go with her as her date. I couldn’t go because I’m here working. But I’m incredibly proud of them. I’m excited for the second one. I’m sure it will live up to every expectation, and I can’t wait to see it.”

With that kind of praise, it’s no wonder he wants to see Miles make the leap to live-action. However, it’s probably more likely we see him, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield make their way over to animation before a live-action Miles Morales project hits theaters. (Marvel fans will remember that Garfield has already appeared in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as a hologram memory…) ComicBook previously asked that movie’s directors, including Justin K. Thompson, about getting the three live-action Peters in there. Thompson argues that all of that would be icing on the cake and what they’re focused on is getting Miles’s story with his family right. So, anything is possible in the multiverse.

We’re headed towards a crossover

“I think, I think as long as we focus on our characters, as long as we focus on why he’s doing what he’s doing and why it matters, I think that will always be our North Star no matter what,” Thompson admitted. “But I can tell you, I can promise you it’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be spectacular. It’s going to be fantastic. It’s going to be Spider Man.”

So, who knows where the crossover with Miles Morales is going to happen. Holland seems very keen on getting to play mentor to whoever ends up wearing that mask in live-action. Sony has made no secret of their intention to get one of their most popular characters on screen with one of these other Spider-Men. (Also, don’t forget about Spider-Gwen/Ghost Spider, she’s definitely coming with.) All of these rumblings plus the constant flux of the Spider-Man 4 script hover over any public comments like the one Holland made. It seems like the MCU’s Spidey wants to see this happen before he hangs up his tights. Could we see it before Secret Wars? We hope so. But, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Miles swing onto the scene after the rumored soft reboot of the MCU after that massive crossover.



Do you think we get Miles Morales in Spider-Man 4? Check out all the conversation at @ComicBook!