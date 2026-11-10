4 1980s Fantasy Movies We Wish We Could Experience for the First Time Again

Anyone who loves fantasy knows the feeling of watching a movie so magical and unexpected that you wish you could go back in time, forget everything about it, and experience that same excitement all over again. And when it comes to the ’80s, a decade many people still hold dear, the genre gave us some films of this kind that people remember to this day. Nostalgia is great, but what about the thrill of not knowing what’s going to happen?

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We’ve picked 4 fantasy movies from the decade that were so creative, bold, and full of surprises that they make you wish you had a time machine or a memory-erasing device just so you could experience their magic without knowing a single thing about them.

4) Ghostbusters

image courtesy of columbia pictures

The great thing about Ghostbusters is that it could have been a silly fantasy comedy, but instead, it was one of the most entertaining movies of the ’80s and went on to launch an entire franchise. The classic starts with three researchers losing their jobs at a university and deciding to open a very specific kind of business: ghost hunting. It’s a pretty crazy and unconventional idea, but things get out of hand when they find out that New York City is crawling with supernatural activity — and that a big threat is about to put the whole city in danger. And the movie wins you over pretty quickly, though, because it doesn’t take long for all the madness to kick in.

Besides, a huge part of what makes Ghostbusters so great (arguably the main reason) is the chemistry between its cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis are the perfect combination that makes even the most wild situations feel natural, even before Ernie Hudson joins them. The creatures and practical effects also help create one of the most recognizable and nostalgic movie identities ever. And the blend of fantasy, comedy, and horror was pretty unusual for the time as well, which only adds to what makes it one of the best productions to go back in time and experience all over again.

3) Beetlejuice

image courtesy of warner bros.

Tim Burton’s movies are eccentric, and by now, everyone knows that. But at one point, he decided to make something where you never quite knew what to expect, and that unpredictability, combined with his signature style, turned out to be a brilliant formula. In Beetlejuice, we meet Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) Maitland, a couple who die in a car accident and discover they’re still stuck in their own home. When a new family moves in and starts changing everything, the two try to scare the newcomers away, only to realize they’re not actually good at haunting people. That’s when Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) shows up, an obnoxious spirit who promises to solve their problem, even though he’s the last person they should turn to. And that’s when the fun begins.

The way the film portrays the afterlife, the rules for haunting the living, and even the appearance of its ghosts is the strongest aspect. It’s another supernatural comedy, but one that’s so offbeat that it was hard to compare it to anything else at the time. Forgetting everything about Beetlejuice just to watch it again for the first time would be the greatest deal, especially thanks to Keaton’s unhinged performance. Its jokes and many of its scenes are now iconic in pop culture for a reason. It’s a totally creative story that never gets old, mostly because of how well it was conceived and cast.

2) Who Framed Roger Rabbit

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Watching Who Framed Roger Rabbit is almost like unlocking a memory. The movie is extremely nostalgic for thousands of people, but it’s not exactly one that everyone remembers today. So why does it belong on this list? One detail made all the difference: its blend of animation and live-action. That might seem pretty common now, considering movies like Pokémon Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog, and even Space Jam, which came out not too long after it. But back in the ’80s, it was a huge deal. The story follows Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins), a private detective who has to help Roger Rabbit, a cartoon rabbit accused of murder. The investigation alone would have been enough to make an entertaining film, but the magic lies in everything happening around it.

The animated characters aren’t just there to make a funny cameo; they interact with their surroundings and have jobs, homes, relationships, and even places of their own, like Toontown. Anyone who watched it back then must have wondered how some of those scenes were even possible. But the filmmakers didn’t forget about the story just because of the visual concept either: Eddie and Roger make the perfect odd duo, and their dynamic keeps the movie engaging from beginning to end. Who Framed Roger Rabbit was ambitious for its time, and its groundbreaking approach made for a truly enjoyable experience. It’s a masterpiece, and one that especially those who grew up in that decade would love to be surprised by again.

1) The NeverEnding Story

Images courtesy of Warner Bros.

Who hasn’t wished they could jump right into a book and explore the world inside it? It doesn’t matter how old you are, the idea is still pretty exciting. And well, that’s basically the premise of The NeverEnding Story, focusing on Bastian (Barret Oliver), a young boy who finds a mysterious book and starts reading about Fantasia, a magical kingdom threatened by a destructive force known as the Nothing. At the heart of the adventure is Atreyu (Noah Hathaway), a young warrior tasked with finding a way to save the kingdom. But as the story unfolds, Bastian realizes that his role in it might be bigger than he first imagined. And if you grew up in the ’80s, chances are you still recall its characters and creatures, especially Falkor, the luckdragon.

But do you know what the film gets absolutely right? Beyond having a premise that gets you hooked right away, it makes discovering Fantasia just as exciting as following Atreyu’s quest. You don’t need to know every single detail about this world to get invested in the adventure; in fact, not knowing what’s coming next is a big part of the experience, since it almost feels like you’re right there alongside Bastian, uncovering everything as he does. The NeverEnding Story brings together so many things that make it a great movie to look back on today: it’s nostalgic, but it’s also the kind of story that many people who love both reading and fantasy would love to experience at least once in their lives. Watching it again as if it were the first time would mean reliving so many amazing feelings.