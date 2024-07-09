Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Joins Brad Pitt’s F1

Simone Ashley is the latest name to join Brad Pitt’s F1 movie. Variety reports that the Vicountess Bridgerton will join Damson Idris in the sports drama. It’s been a busy week for the F1 project after fans got a sneak peek at the film during the British Grand Prix this weekend. Now, the movie has managed to ink a social media favorite to add to that burgeoning cast. With the lengthy waits between the Bridgerton seasons, Ashley should have plenty of time to visit the track with her co-stars. Pitt has been hyping the project quite a bit in interviews. Now, fans are in the stage where something new gets reported about F1 every passing week.

Here’s what Apple has to say about the electrifying movie: “Starring Brad Pitt as a former driver who returns to Formula 1®, alongside Damson Idris as his teammate at APXGP, a fictional team on the grid, F1 has been shot during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport. Hailing from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment and seven-time F1® world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner, the film is made in collaboration with Formula 1® and the F1® community, including the 10 F1® teams and their drivers, the FIA and race promoters.”

Bridgerton Season 4 Is Going To Be A While

Prepare yourself for the long wait.

If fans are going to want to see Ashley in Bridgerton next year, they’re going to be disappointed. Netflix has at least another year before Season 4 gets underway. However, that long layover doesn’t mean the fans won’t get together and speculate during their summer. Claudia Jesse is one of the possible protagonists for the next season of Bridgerton. She told Digital Spy that there’s been no annoncement and they won’t be getting it out of her just yet. But, she had nothing but nice things to say about the romantic leads so far.

“If ever that happens, I’ve had a good old run up,” Jessie began before praising her co-stars. “So I feel like it’s the people that have come before that have shown us all how to do it. Phoebe [Dynevor] took it on really beautifully. She did such an incredible job kicking off this show. And Johnny [Jonathan Bailey] and Simone [Ashley] and obviously Regé [Regé-Jean Page] from season one as well and then Nicola [Coughlan] and Luke [Newton].”

“More than anything as well, this show is an ensemble piece filled with so many people,” the actress added. “So I really feel like each season everyone gets an opportunity to shine anyway. But yeah, I feel grateful for the run-up really, but I won’t tell you anything. Because I don’t know. I don’t actually know the answer.”

