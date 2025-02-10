CB Panel: Discuss What You Think Was the Best Super Bowl Trailer

Welcome to a new discussion with the ComicBook Panel! Make sure to post your own comments for the Super Bowl trailers down below!

Earlier this week, Super Bowl LIX aired and pitted the Kansas City Chiefs against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. While the game was very much in favor of the Eagles, winning 40 to 22, movie fans were the real winners of the night. Sprinkled between celebrity-centric commercials were some trailers for 2025’s biggest and most anticipated films like Smurfs, How to Train Your Dragon, M3GAN 2.0, Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, and Lilo & Stitch.

One of the most talked about trailers comes, of course, from Marvel with their action-comedy superhero epic Thunderbolts* (yes, the asterisk is meant to be there). Taking some of the MCU’s favorite antiheroes like the Winter Soldier, Yelena, and Red Guardian and making them collaborate in order to stop the unhinged Sentry is sure to be a fun watch. While there was a lack of Taskmaster, the hype for the film, which releases on May 2nd, felt rather palpable at the Super Bowl.

Even more so, the recently released trailer for Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson, Wicked‘s Jonathan Bailey, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Mahershala Ali, left a dinosaur-sized footprint on audiences. Taking place after Dominion, a team of scientists will trek to find the three largest dinosaur species on a forbidden island. The only catch? They are very much still alive and not the friendly type, as we see throughout. Coming out on July 2nd, the film seems poised to make quite the splash in the Summer box office. And this just scratches the surface of all of the thrilling cinematic teases for the year, igniting excitement in movie fans everywhere.

