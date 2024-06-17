Deadpool & Wolverine Director Wants to Make a Spider-Man Team-Up Movie

After teaming Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) in Deadpool & Wolverine, director Shawn Levy has named the next Marvel superhero he wants to take a swing at: Spider-Man. The R-rated Marvel Studios movie (in theaters July 26th) reunites the Merc with a Mouth and the mutant X-Man — or a variant version of Jackman's Logan — for the first time since 2009's Fox-made X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but with a multiverse twist: the dysfunctional duo are crossing over from the X-Verse to the MCU.

"The thing about Deadpool is I think he makes everything more interesting because of his audacity. But, boy, I'd sure love to see Deadpool and Spidey," Levy told Total Film Magazine of a potential crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. "That's a movie I'd love to make. I feel like Tom Holland would run circles around everyone else."

Peter Parker and Wade Wilson had a "bromance" in the team-up comic Spider-Man/Deadpool, which ran for a total of 51 issues between 2016 and 2019. The book featured hilarious hijinks and a roster of superstar creators, including fan-favorite Deadpool scribe Joe Kelly and Hulk artist Ed McGuinness.

Trailers for the fourth wall-breaking Deadpool & Wolverine have already confirmed some X-Men movie cameos and teased connections to Loki and Doctor Strange (who is conjuring those mystical portals, anyway?). Even with the since-debunked Taylor Swift rumors, the latest Marvel Studios movie to venture into the multiverse promises plenty of surprise cameos from both the Fox-verse that began with 2000's X-Men and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, Holland's webhead has been rumored for a lead role in Avengers 5 (formally known as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty), and Deadpool & Wolverine has made multiple references to Secret Wars (which will serve as the basis for the Phase 6 Multiverse Saga finale, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.) Levy has since emerged as the reported frontrunner to direct Avengers 5 after Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Wonder Man) dropped out of the project in November.

Sony Pictures, which produces the MCU-set Spider-Man movies co-financed by Disney's Marvel Studios, is also said to be searching for a new director to take the reins from Jon Watts on the as-yet-untitled Spider-Man 4. However, Levy's directorial and executive producer duties on Netflix's fifth and final season of Stranger Things – and his commitment to a secret Star Wars movie — will keep the Free Guy filmmaker busy through 2025.

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26th. Tickets are now on sale.