Justin Timberlake DWI Case: Pleads Not Guilty

Justin Timberlake has pled not guilty to his to driving while intoxicated in New York after that viral traffic stop earlier this summer. The *NSYNC frontman was arrested back in June up in sag harbor, New York. Appearing virtually in a hearing, Timberlake only spoke twice during the session while answering Justice Carl Irace. Clearly, the popstar’s representation has been irking the court, as Irace reprimanded Timberlake’s lawyer, Edward Burke, for comments made to the media. All this trouble began back in June. When Timberlake was cited after failing to stop at a stop sign. A Sag Harbor Police officer argued that Timberlake had “slowed speech”, and “performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

Patch reports that the lawyers for Timberlake are arguing his innocence entirely. “The most important fact to know about this case is that Justin was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested for DWI. The police made a number of very significant errors in this case.In court today, you heard the district attorney try to fix one of those errors,” Timberlake’s lawyer argued. “But that’s just one, and there are many others. Sometimes the police make mistakes and this is just one of those instances. Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and judge who were in court today.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 10: Justin Timberlake attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

The District Attorney is unfazed by the attempt to declare a mistrial. They said, “Following the arrest of Justin Timberlake, the District Attorney’s Office located a ministerial error in the original accusatory instrument. Thereafter, on July 2, 2024, an amended accusatory instrument was filed correcting that error. The facts and circumstance of the case have not been changed or amended. We stand ready to litigate the underlying facts of this case in court, rather than in the press.”

A Wild Summer For *NSYNC

Deadpool propels Bye Bye Bye back up the charts.

Despite all this legal forever, it’s been a big big month for *NSYNC. For the four of you that haven’t seen Deadpool & Wolverine yet, “Bye Bye Bye” has tried to insert itself as the song of the summer at the last possible second. Around the time of Troll: World Tour’s release, Lance Bass addressed the newfound nostalgia for the group’s early days. He told Enterainment Tonight that he was really touched by all the love.

“It is beautiful, you know? To be this age and the fans are still this excited, it is a dream come true,” Bass shared. “I had no idea the fandom would go this nuts… I blame Taylor Swift. I think she she sicced the Swifties on us and I think the Swifties and the *NSYNCers just kind of created this tsunami. And I think it’s been so fun!”

“It was pretty emotional, the first time we all got in the studio together,” Bass continued. “Back in March, we decided to, you know, get back together and have some fun and it was like no [time] had passed. But there was a lot of tears. It was just tears of joy. And it was just a beautiful moment. Like, time does so much and for us to finally be together, it just feels right.”

