Spider-Man Hangs Out (Literally) With Hulk & Punisher in Brand New Day Poster Fan Art

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is quickly looking like the next big Marvel Cinematic Universe event film, as we’ll see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the company of both The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). It’s an unexpected yet exciting crossover: the wise-cracking wall-crawler in the company of a jade rage-monster, and a brutal vigilante who cares less about wisecracking than cracking skulls. Done right, it has the potential to be comedic gold, not to mention some of the MCU’s most impressive action sequences. Fans have every reason to be hyped.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The increased excitement for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is palpable as filming begins on the sequel. While it will be a while before we can see how Hulk, Spidey, and Punisher all play together (or not), fans aren’t letting something as trivial as time stop them from indulging their imaginations. Thanks to fan artist “welove_marvel,” you can get a (fantasy) taste of what Brand New Day‘s marketing will look like.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day kicked off its shoot over in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week. Before cameras ever started rolling on set, Marvel Studios and franchise star Tom Holland released a promotional video, revealing Holland’s latest Spider-Man suit, which borrows from his No Way Home co-stars Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. There have been early clues that the film will pit Spider-Man (and co.?) against a thick lineup of villains, which includes the confirmed return of Homecoming villain, Scorpion (Michael Mando), with rumors stating that the cast of additional villains could include the likes of Tanrantula and Boomerang, and even a new version of Venom. Whatever the actual roster of characters, set videos from Brand New Day’s shoot already hint that there will be some epic action sequences in the film to reflect all these powers (or bullets) colliding.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s confirmed cast includes Tom Holland, Jon Bernthal, and Mark Ruffalo. They will be joined by Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Michael Mando. The film has a release date of July 31, 2026.