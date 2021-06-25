Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Jokes She Would "Pee Her Pants" to Join a Feature Film

✖

Ming-Na Wen is a Disney Legend known for voicing Mulan and playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD, but these days she's dominating the world of Star Wars. Wen plays Fennec Shand in both live-action and animated form on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch, respectively, and will soon be reprising the role once again in The Book of Boba Fett. While Wen's character is currently only seen on Disney+ shows, the star recently shared during a round table for SW Holocron that she would love to be in a Star Wars movie.

"Anything at all," Wen explained when asked if she'd like to play Fennec in other mediums. "Bring back the holiday special! Whatever! I’m excited about any venture into this universe. Of course, if I got to participate in a cinematic release of a film in the future that would pretty much make me pee in my pants! But yeah, anything. You know, I’m just excited to see the dolls and the toys that are gonna come out. Like I hear that one of the black series is coming out and I’ve collected Star Wars toys since I was little, so this is insane. It’s just unbelievable."

"Do you know how long I’ve had to keep silent about Fennec coming back?" Wen previously told StarWars.com. "This is the first time I’ve been able to talk about it!" She added of The Bad Batch, "Everybody is saying they just want the confirmation. So, yes, it is Fennec!.. It’s a younger Fennec and she is voiced by me and I’m thrilled and beyond happy that Dave [Filoni] wanted to create more of a backstory for her."

As for The Book of Boba Fett, the series is expected to be its own show, but with the same creative team as The Mandalorian. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

The first nine episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch are currently streaming on Disney+ with the next episode dropping on Friday, July 2nd.