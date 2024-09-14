Agatha All Along: Marvel Fans Discover Spoiler in Teaser

Agatha All Along's newest teaser might have just let a major Marvel spoiler slip. On some of the brand's social media accounts, fans noticed that Joe Locke's character is shown as "Billy" on the closed captions for this series. Now, the Heartstopper star has been called "Teen" in all of the promotional material and interviews for Agatha All Along. It's enough to say that his name was that in the scripts as well. But, tons of fans believed he was playing Billy Kaplan anyway from the moment he was cast. Those viewers couldn't have dreamed of getting confirmation before a single episode had aired. However, sometimes these things happen.

Billy is one of Wanda Maximoff's kids in the comics. (WandaVision fans will remember he and his adorable brother from the midpoint of that series onward.) Seeing Locke play an older version of the twin might herald a certain resurrection that would have a lot of viewers levitating. This whole Billy Kaplan thing is something that Joe Locke has had to grapple with in the entire run-up to Agatha All Along.

(Photo: Joe Locke as "Teen" in Agatha All Along. - Marvel)

He's been "Teen" this whole time and the social teases for the Disney+ series have focused on footage that's already out there. So, one has to wonder exactly what secrets are hiding in the back half of the episodes releasing in about a month. ComicBook asked Locke about the trouble with having a placeholder character name last month. It feels like the star wants to give us answers so much. But, there just haven't been a ton of opportunities to discuss it the way he would like.

"It's really woven into the show and everyone's like, no," Locke began when the topic of his name being Teen came up. "I'm like, 'No. I mean it. It's genuinely [the character].'"

"It's frustrating sometimes because I want to talk about all the amazing things in the show, but also the amazing things in the show are only amazing if the secrets are kept until they're supposed to be," he would add. "The reveals and the twists and the turns are only effective if they're kept."

So If Billy's Here, Does That Mean That Scarlet Witch Is Coming Back?

(Photo: A Children's Crusade perhaps? - Marvel Entertainment)

Billy Kaplan being around for Agatha All Along seems like a precursor to a highly-anticipated Marvel return in its own right. Could Scarlet Witch finally make her return to the MCU. Elizabeth Olsen has been getting asked about Wanda Maximoff nonstop for a couple of months now. (More like from the moment that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters.) Agatha Harkness herself has a ton of ties to Scarlet Witch in the comics and in the MCU. But, Wanda is literally Billy's mom in Young Avengers and fans are hoping the same is true on-screen here as well.

We've asked Kathryn Hahn about her friend Elizabeth Olsen stopping by for a cameo. But, the MCU actress argued that the Scarlet Witch barely knows what's going on at this point. These kinds of denials have not stopped people from feeling like Wanda's coming back anyway. Just this week, FM 104 asked Olsen about a return for the Scarlet Witch. She knows the fans want it desperately. But, if she knows anything about the plans, the information is staying close to the vest until there's some word from Marvel Studios to say something concrete. For the moment, we're stuck in limbo.

"It's a character I love going back to when there's a way to use her well and I think I've been lucky when I started I was used well... and they kind of didn't know what to do with me for a second there!" Olsen explained on the radio. "If there's a good way to use her, I'm always happy to come back."

