Agatha All Along TV Spot Reveals Wizard of Oz Easter Egg

Agatha All Along's new spot includes a nod toward The Wizard of Oz. Agatha Harkness sports a ton of different looks across the Disney+ show. But, one costume change has her looking pretty green with a distinct reference to the 1939 classic. Kathryn Hahn looks to be completely down for any and all risks when it comes to Agatha All Along. There have been references to older horror fare and musicals in recent weeks in the marketing materials for this show. Look at what Agatha's up to this time right here:

In particular, showrunner Jac Schaeffer looked towards Practical Magic for a little witchy magic too. East coast grannycore translates really well for this mismatched coven. She talked to Entertainment Weekly about how their production chose inspiration from different sources. "That's my personal brand of ladies in their coastal grandma chic that are backstabbing and duplicitous and fighting for spots at the private school,"Schaeffer said. "Those are witches. That's a coven."

Agatha All Along Got Inspired By Famous Witches

The Wizard of Oz isn't the only famous witch that gets some love in Agatha All Along. As Halloween gets closer, Total Film asked both Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza about other magical inspirations for the Disney+ series. The Agatha actress singled out Hocus Pocus and some other fan favorites. It's obvious that the spooky energy was flowing around the set.

(Photo: Seeing green! - Marvel)

Hahn revealed, "There's some Nancy Myers in there, there is, [as] for witches, some of the friendship of Hocus Pocus – the deep sweet friendships – and also the terror of Practical Magic, of stuff like Poltergeist or E.T." So, there are some really good bones for "Spooky Season" over on Disney+ this year. Fans are already getting excited for all the Halloween hijinks.

Plaza addressed her witchy inspirations. "The Craft is one that I felt was really totally coming through. That movie gets hardcore scary, and what's cool about The Craft is one [thing] about Agatha. It really rides the line. There are times when it's really funny and almost has this campy quality, but then there are times it just gets really dark and grounded and scary."

What other Easter eggs are you looking forward to in Agatha All Along? Are there any favorites for you so far? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!