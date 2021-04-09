The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 4 Serves Marvel Fans a New Zemo Meme

Marvel fans are raising a glass to the latest meme inspired by Baron Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Spoilers for Episode 4, "The Whole World Is Watching." After John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the new Captain America, and his partner Battlestar (Clé Bennett) order Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to hand over Zemo after his escape from a German prison, Ayo (Florence Kasumba) of the Dora Milaje demands Zemo be released to Wakanda. When a fight breaks out between the government-approved superhero duo and the Dora Milaje, who kick new Cap's ass, Zemo watches with a drink in hand before pulling what Sam calls an "El Chapo" when the terrorist escapes through the floor.

Sipping Zemo emerged as a trending meme on Twitter, where users are comparing Zemo to a soup-slurping Grogu — a.k.a. Baby Yoda — from Star Wars series The Mandalorian, which brought to mind the Kermit the Frog sipping tea meme. Fans' reactions to sipping Zemo in Episode 4 are collected below.

#TheFalconAndWinterSoldier spoilers this scene was so satisfying to watch, zemo drinking and bucky waiting to do something, i loved it all

pic.twitter.com/fxrSW2H60N — aurs ‎⎊ ceo of tom holland (@starkerwitch) April 9, 2021

Episode 3 inspired another Zemo meme when the villain who broke up the Avengers broke out the dance moves in "Power Broker," leading to since answered calls for Marvel Studios to #ReleaseTheZemoCut — an extended sequence featuring footage cut from Brühl's improvised grooving on the dance floor of a Madripoor club.

"If it's hard to read and tell what somebody is up to, that ambiguity — which people always enjoy and I do enjoy — is always fun. So, yeah, you shouldn't really trust him," Brühl recently told THR about his character's short-lived alliance with enemies Sam and Bucky. "But I guess it has become apparent that he is not an evil supervillain; there's more to him, which we already know from [Captain America: Civil War]. But in the conversations between the three of them, we have intensified the very human side of Zemo. I disagree with his radical methods, but it's understandable based on where he comes from. So I understand if people empathize with Zemo, and I would understand if everybody joins Team Zemo by the end of the show."