The Marvel Legends The Children of Thanos 5-Pack Exclusive Figure Set is Live

Hasbro has been working overtime lately with a massive slate of releases for PulseCon and Disney's Mando Mondays, but they found time to squeeze the Marvel Legends The Children of Thanos / Black Order 5-Pack, which is based on the characters from Avengers: Infinity War. The set includes Thanos and his adopted children Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive, and Cull Obsidion, who teamed up to serve Thanos in his mission to harness the power of the Infinity Stones.

The Children of Thanos 5-Pack, which came out of nowhere, is now available to pre-order here on Amazon (exclusive) for $119.99 with shipping slated for December 15th. You won't be charged until it ships, so lock one down while you can. Each figure stands at 6-inches tall and includes loads of articulation. There are also accessories - the most important of which being Thano's alternate arm that will allow you to recreate the various stages of the "Snap".

Additional images for The Children of Thanos 5-Pack are available in the gallery below. You'll also find links to some of the other stuff that Hasbro has been up to lately.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.