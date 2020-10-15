PlayStation Plus Memberships Are Cheaper Than Ever Right Now

PlayStation Plus 1-year membership deals on Amazon for Prime Day 2020 were confined to a 25% credit for Amazon Card holders. That's disappointing, but the fact is that we haven't seen an official PlayStation Plus deal drop below $45 in over a year. However, there are some massive PS Plus membership discounts to be had outside of Amazon - like $29.99 (50% off) massive. That's the lowest price that we've ever seen for a full 12-months.

Indeed, you'll be able to roll into the PlayStation 5 era with your membership all topped up (don't forget that they're stackable). PS5 owners will also have the PlayStation Plus Collection as an added benefit of membership.

The Best PlayStation Plus Deals

The biggest PS Plus deal that you can grab right now is happening right here at CDKeys where you'll be able to score a full 12-month PlayStation Plus membership for only $29.99 (50% off) while the deal lasts. It's a digital code, so you'll get it right away. Their codes are legit and will work, but if you're uncomfortable using them there is another option.

Ebay is another go-to source for discount PS Plus memberships. Your best option there is to grab one here via top seller neogames for $30.99.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games - You can check out the lineup for October 2020 right here

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

PlayStation Gift Card Prime Day Sale Continues

Keep in mind that Amazon's 25% credit deal for Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card holders continues until October 18th. It may not be your best choice for PlayStation Plus memberships, but you can use it to save money on PlayStation Store gift cards up to $100. Take advantage of it right here while you still can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.