Bram Stoker and John Waters Join Funko's Pop Icons Lineup

You probably didn't expect to see Bram Stoker and John Waters mentioned in the same paragraph today, but it's happening thanks to Funko. Both of these icons have finally been given the Pop figure treatment!

Bram Stoker, the author of the 1897 gothic horror novel Dracula, is depicted holding his famous book. Put him next to your Pop figures of Edgar Allan Poe and Stephen King - we bet they would have some interesting conversations when you're not looking. There's also the lineup of Pop figures from the 1992 Bram Stoker's Dracula film starring Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder that launched earlier this year.

The Bram Stoker Pop figure is a Books-A-Million exclusive that you can pre-order right here for $12.99.

John Waters is the writer and filmmaker behind cult hits like Hairspray (1988) and Pink Flamingos (1972) - the latter of which explaining the accessory featured in the Pop figure. Funko even gave him lips to go along with his iconic mustache.

Pre-orders for the John Waters Funko Pop figure are live here at Walmart for $8.78 and here at Entertainment Earth for $10.99. Unfortunately, Funko hasn't made a Divine Pop figure to pair with the John Waters figure yet. Hopefully that will change soon.

You can keep tabs on all of the latest news about Funko Pops right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.