Funko Adds New Stephen King Pops Featuring Molly the Corgi of Evil

Funko is winding down their week long Funkoween in May event with new pops highlighting Stephen King. This time he's featured holding a book with his corgi Molly aka "The Thing of Evil" at his side. Clearly, Molly is an unholy terror sent by Satan himself to spread his message here on Earth through the King of Horror.

The Stephen King with Molly Pop figure is available to pre-order now at Books-A-Million (exclusive). Funko also released as second Funkoween Stephen King Pop figure featuring the iconic author wearing a different outfit while holding a book in one hand and a Pennywise Red balloon from IT in his other. Pre-orders for that figure are live here at FYE (exclusive). Both figures should arrive in September / October.

The latest Stephen King Funko Pops follow the first wave that launched in November of last year. A Stephen King cameo Pop figure also debuted with the IT Chapter 2 lineup back in December.

If you haven't been keeping up with the slate of new Funkoween Pop figure releases this week, a roundup of the best waves can be found below:

In other Funko news, Entertainment Earth is also in the midst of a massive buy one, get one 50% off Funko Pop event. It's one of the biggest Funko Pop sales of the year, and you can learn all about it right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.