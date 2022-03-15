Lost and Watchmen Creator Damon Lindelof Reportedly Making New Star Wars Movie

The last Star Wars movie to grace the big screen was Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the finale of the latest trilogy from J.J. Abrams and Rian Johnson, and the culmination of the Skywalker saga. While there haven’t been any new movies, the television side of the Star Wars universe has continued to flourish on Disney+, with series such as The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett keeping fans entertained. However, a new Star Wars movie may be in the works from Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof.

Jeff Sneider of The Ankler reports Lindelof is indeed working on a movie set in a galaxy far, far away. Sneider tweeted, “EXCLUSIVE via @TheAnkler: I’m hearing that Damon Lindelof, the creator of WATCHMEN and the co-creator of LOST and THE LEFTOVERS, is working on a new STAR WARS movie.SUBSCRIBE NOW!”

Sneider goes on to say in his post that he isn’t aware of the plot of the movie, or if any writers or a director are attached. “I would certainly never say never, but right now, whether Tomorrowland succeeds or fails, I’m committed to a space of trying to make something more original,” Lindelof told THR back in 2015 about his interest in helming a Star Wars franchise. “[One] that doesn’t come with the intense focus of ‘Jesus, Lindelof, don’t f— this up, too.’ If it’s an original piece, I f—ed up my own thing, which I’ve also been accused of, mind you. But it would be immensely distracting to the fans, for my name to be involved in the franchise at this stage.”

Lindelof has also expressed interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I think that doing something in the Marvel universe, anywhere in the Marvel Universe, would be really potentially exciting for me, especially as they start to get a little bit more experimental,” Lindelof told Fandom in 2020. “Some of the things that I’ve seen for WandaVision, for example, just feel like, ‘Okay, now we’re getting somewhere’. Particularly in a television space.”

When it came to working on Star Wars, Lindelof stated he’d be up for it if he wouldn’t be blamed for “ruining it.” “And, at some point, but certainly not in the immediate future, I feel like I would love to do something in the Star Wars universe,” Lindelof said. “Maybe a decade from now when I would no longer be blamed for ruining it. That would be a hoot.”

There are a number of different Star Wars projects in development, including ones from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi, and The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson. Waititi’s project is currently unknown, but Jenkins will be directing a Rogue Squadron movie, while Johnson is reportedly working on a new Star Wars trilogy.

