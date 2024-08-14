Jeremy Renner Thanks Mayor of Kingstown Crew for Season 3

Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner took a second to thank the cast and crew for their hard work on season 3. The Avengers actor sat down to pen a nice message for everybody who helped work on the Paramount+ original. Season 3 has had a warm reception on Rotten Tomatoes, and Renner felt very thankful for all the support. The Hawkeye actor has battled back from that gruesome snow plow accident to continue working. Now, the fruits of his labor are really coming to fruition now. tons of fans still show their support whenever he posts online and the good vibes are palpable in the replies under his message on Twitter. You can check out exactly what Renner had to say in the message down below.

On Twitter Renner wrote, “Thank you to our writers, producers and cast and crew!!! You all took care of me through this season and we got to deliver the BEAT SEASON YET for @kingstown Most importantly we thank our badass fans whom we make this show for. Your support is GOLD. #mayorisBACK”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Renner Battles All The Way Back

Jeremy Renner in the new season.

Renner is on the record about how hard it was to film this season of Mayor of Kingstown. Talking to Men’s Health, The Avengers star recounted how much emotional bandwidth getting back on the horse took. but, the Paramount+ star is keeping everything in front of him and staying positive no matter what. That accident was truly terrifying and filming a serialized TV show is not nearly as hard as what he’s gone through in the last 2 years.

“That’s when the joints lock up a lot easier,” he says. “I was pretty fucking fragile when we started on January 8. We’re walking around on ice, and I have no energy. I was falling asleep. But I think it’ll be the best season yet because of it. Don’t get me wrong, Mike’s still Mike—he’s still the guy you want as your friend. But it’s more emotional, because I’m more emotional.”

“Because, dude, the last thing I wanted to do—to be honest with you, I almost pulled shoot and doing this show—was fiction. Like, Oh wait, I don’t give a shit about fiction! Bullshit words and bullshit stories and bullshit character. It’s all bullshit. I gotta live in real reality here, because these bones and these joints—and I gotta go say fake lines and fake words and pretend to be . . . what? I got no time to fucking pretend, man! So here’s how I shifted it, because I only have control of my perspective: I’m coming to Pittsburgh to recover in my body and get better every fucking day, and I’m gonna do this show on the side. Instead of it being the other way around.”

Are you caught up for this season? Catch all of our pop culture discussion at @ComicBook on social media!