7 PlayStation Plus Games We’re Already Losing in 2025

With 2025 in full swing, some people, like myself, have made it a goal to play as many games as you can. Unfortunately, PlayStation Plus has other plans, removing dozens of titles in favor of only adding three. Those titles joining the collection, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, and The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, are fine in their own right, but compared to what’s being lost, are not too fair of a trade. The games that PlayStation Plus is losing, which include several award-winners, are going to be sorely missed. Some are massive RPGs with open-worlds and others are fighting game legends. While there are a good amount leaving the service, there are seven that we wish we weren’t saying goodbye to already in 2025.

Dragon Ball FighterZ (leaving January 14th)

Fighting games can be a coin flip, especially anime-based titles, fortunately Dragon Ball FighterZ hit the mark perfectly, mixing intense gameplay with Akira Toriyama’s impeccable designs. With 24 characters to choose from (and 20 more as DLC), players won’t need to wish on a Dragon Ball to see these characters duke it out in various locations in glorious 2.5D. ARC System Works, known for Guilty Gear, knows how to craft an experience that, even now, has yet to be matched. Dragon Ball FighterZ also became part of e-sports, with iconic matches at EVO like the SonicFoxx vs GO1 game. While other fighting games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Street Fighter V are on PS Plus, Dragon Ball FighterZ will most definitely be missed.

Just Cause 4 (leaving January 14th)

A destructive playground and a big load of explosions, what’s not to love? Unfortunately, that love will be lost forever on January 14th, when both Just Cause 3 and Just Cause 4 leave PS Plus. Both titles put the ‘bomb’ in bombastic, but the more recent entry turned it up to 11 with the inclusion of wingsuits and devastating natural disasters. Players can fly, grapple, and drive around, taking out helicopters and bridges with your many gadgets. While it wasn’t as well received as its predecessor, nobody can do destruction quite like Avalanche Studios. Plus, nothing beats riding into a storm and bringing the pain to enemy bases. It’s just plain cool and something that you may want to get on before it’s swept away.

Life is Strange Collection (leaving January 14th)

If you have not played any of the Life is Strange titles, you are missing out. In fact, Life is Strange and the prequel Life is Strange: Before the Storm, are ones any story-lover should jump on before they’re gone. The story is shaped by the player’s choices, and primareily follows Max, an art-loving teen who gets the power of turning back time. She uses that power to try and save people who seemingly died, most importantly her newfound friend Chloe and the missing Rachel. A mystery unfolds that takes as many twists and turns as the wind, with beautiful LGBTQ+ representation in the forefront. While more in the series have been made, including a recent direct sequel with Double Exposure, nothing has yet come close to these games in terms of quality and storytelling.

Legend of Mana/Secret of Mana Remake (leaving January 14th)

The Mana series is one of the most beloved RPG franchises from the ’90s. Instead of a new entry to keep up with the times, refreshes of two of the series’ best, Legend of Mana and Secret of Mana, were made. Each of them, while having different stories and characters, keep the real-time action combat aspect along with a fresh coat of paint. Gorgeous music and fantastical adventures await you within them, from restoring the world one piece at a time to stopping an evil witch with three different heroes. While the latest game in the series, Visions of Mana, does have a PlayStation Plus trial, you just can’t beat the classics. They are great titles, so RPG fans who haven’t played them are doing themselves a disservice and time is ticking to correct it.

Resident Evil 2 Remake (leaving January 14th)

When it comes to remakes, Capcom has yet to miss, and it all started with Resident Evil 2 Remake. The game follows two protagonists, student Claire Redfield and rookie cop Leon Kennedy, as they traverse the zombie-infested Raccoon City. The remake updated just about every inch of the 1998 original but still kept the intense scares and satisfying gameplay, especially with the ever-stalking Mr. X. Resident Evil 2 is hands-down one of 2019’s best games and one that doesn’t take as long to finish, so you still have time to take a trip to Raccoon City and live to tell the tale.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (leaving January 14th)

Dragon Ball FighterZ isn’t the only fighter leaving the arena this month. In truth, 12 games are leaving, though mostly under the banner of Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection. The collection contains four mainline Street Fighter titles (I, II, Alpha, and III), each with their respective renditions. All of them look and feel exactly like they did in the arcades, now with online modes and special features. It’s a great tribute to a beloved series that still works well today, despite the shift in graphics and style that Street Fighter VI has. Compilations are rather hard to come by, so if you’ve been meaning to return to the classic without all the equipment, your chance to get it for Street Fighter is dwindling.

The Outer Worlds (leaving January TBA)

If the rumors are true, then fans won’t have too much time to take this hilarious out-of-this-world ride for a spin. Crafted by the RPG legends at Obsidian, The Outer Worlds puts two things together: commercialism and space. As a surviving member of a spaceship, you’ll travel through the many worlds of Halcyon and take down the megacorporations corrupting the colony. The first-person RPG/shooter was the recipient of many Game of the Year awards when it launched in 2019 (alongside fellow departing title Resident Evil 2 Remake). With the sequel expected to come out this year, not having the original to play is a bummer even Moon Man would be disappointed with.